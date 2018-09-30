Women's Tennis: 5 players with the most Grand Slam singles appearances

Arjun FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 30 Sep 2018, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open

Traditionally women tennis players tend to peak early and retire earlier than their male counterparts. However, this trend seems to have abated and there are a total of 8 players in the WTA top 30 who are 30 years or older.

Of the 10 women with the most Grand Slam Singles appearances, every single one of them played or are playing in the Open Era. The list is dominated by 4 Americans. It is no surprise that this is the case as American women have won more Grand Slams than women of any other nationality.

We take a look at 5 Ladies with the most Grand Slam Singles appearances :

#5 Martina Navratilova

The Czechoslovak-American legend Martina Navratilova won a record 167 Singles titles - the most by any professional tennis player male or female. In a career spanning over three decades, Martina won 18 Grand Slam Singles titles. In addition to this, she also excelled in the Doubles and Mixed Doubles formats, winning a record 31 Doubles and 10 Mixed Slam Majors. The most dominant tennis player of the 1980s, Martina had 67 Singles appearances at Grand Slams.

Martina Navratilova at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship, 1990

#4 Serena Williams

Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2018

Since making her Grand Slam Singles debut as a teenager at the 1998 Australian Open, Serena Williams has won at least 1 Grand Slam in three different decades - the only player to do so.

Till date, Serena has played in 331 Grand Slam Singles matches which is an all-time record. After skipping much of the 2017 season post winning the Australian Open in the same year, comeback mom Serena has come agonizingly close to adding to her Grand Slam tally of 23.

She continues to defy age and time and it won't be a surprise if she does indeed surpass Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam tally. Serena Williams has made 69 Grand Slam appearances till date.

1 / 4 NEXT