Women's Tennis: WTA 250 tournament to come to India in 2020?

Rajdeep Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 20 Dec 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ATP Chennai Open

In what will be a big win for the development of tennis in India, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association has lined up a potential WTA event in Chennai from 2020.

Former Indian tennis star and TNTA President Vijay Amritraj discussed the possibility of having a 250 event in the tennis-loving city.

“In the early part of 2020, we will try to do a WTA event in Chennai. I have already made the request. We are looking to do a similar kind of event that we did for the men (the ATP 250),” he told reporters in Chennai.

“I have already spoken to the WTA, they are very keen to come on board. In terms of money, to conduct the event, it will probably end up costing about half of the ATP event (the Chennai Open)... about Rs 6-7 crore. Talks have also been initiated with the state government,” he added.

The ATP 250 of India, known as the Chennai Open, was held for a long time in the city but moved to Pune just a year ago. Amritraj was keen on having a big tennis event back in Chennai after the ATP tournament moved out.

Initially, there were plans of having a WTA 125 event from 2020 onwards but Amritraj felt that having a 250 would mean the participation of higher seeds. Currently, there is no major WTA tournament that takes place in India. The WTA 125k Mumbai Open saw its second edition take place this year with four top-100 players taking part but a bigger tournament like the one which is suggested by Amritraj could see a couple of top-10 players come to the city as well.

Amritraj also opened up about the possibility of having a Legends tournament in India in order to increase the popularity amongst kids.

“Potentially we are targetting a Legends event in the fall. The plan is get names like Mark Philippoussis, Pat Rafter, Richard Krajicek and Goran Ivanisevic..it would probably be post the US Open," he said.

For now, the ATP Pune Open is set to take place in from December 31.

Advertisement