"Wonders if a male tennis player would be compared to a similar-aged female player in the same way." - Tennis fans react to a video comparing Coco Gauff to Carlos Alcaraz

Sixth-seed Coco Gauff eased her way to victory as she beat Anhelina Kalinina in fashion at the Silicon Valley Classic. The score read 6-1, 6-0 in favor of Gauff, who is playing her first match since her third-round loss at Wimbledon. The American blasted seven aces as she managed to wrap up the clash in under an hour.

Despite the 18-year-old's sensational performance, the most talked about moment turned out to be Gauff's shoes. It was during the second set, with the American leading the set and while returning Kalinina's serve, Gauff ran from one corner of the court to another.

In the end, she halted right near the baseline after hitting the winner to secure a point for her. Later on Instagram, she thanked her shoes for their superb control.

A video of the same was posted by Twitter profile "We are Tennis." The caption of the video compared Gauff to the Spanish youngster, Carlos Alcaraz. However, the caption did not go down well with fans on Twitter. Tennis fans criticized the move and questioned the logic behind such a comparison.

One fan slightly hinted towards calling out their Twitter profile for their sexist remarks.

"wonders if a male tennis player would be compared to a similar-aged female player in the same way."

Hayley Jones @HayleyNJones @WeAreTennis @WTA *wonders if a male tennis player would be compared to a similar-aged female player in the same way* 🤔 @WeAreTennis @WTA *wonders if a male tennis player would be compared to a similar-aged female player in the same way* 🤔

Pαul @JustFedererFan @WeAreTennis @WTA Ah yes, Carlos Alcaraz invented running and sliding indeed @WeAreTennis @WTA Ah yes, Carlos Alcaraz invented running and sliding indeed 😂😂

Arvind @Garfah112 @WeAreTennis



No need to simp for him this hard. @WTA Coco is doing a Coco. She literally had her breakthrough before Alcaraz. Besides, Alcaraz did not invent running fast/sliding on hard/hitting forehand passing shots on the run.No need to simp for him this hard. @WeAreTennis @WTA Coco is doing a Coco. She literally had her breakthrough before Alcaraz. Besides, Alcaraz did not invent running fast/sliding on hard/hitting forehand passing shots on the run.No need to simp for him this hard.

Some hardcore tennis fans chastised the tweet by mentioning the fact that Gauff is senior to Alcaraz in terms of experience and that the former should be appreciated for her athleticism.

"What an absurd comparison. First, she's been on the pro tour longer than he has. Second, be excited about her athleticism without comparing her to anyone else. Last, how about: Serena, Kim Clisters (maybe the best to slide on hard), Novak, the list goes on. Seriously poor choice."

Liz @LizLoden @WeAreTennis @WTA What an absurd comparison. First, she's been on the pro tour longer than he has. Second, be excited about her athleticism without comparing her to anyone else. Last, how about: Serena, Kim Clisters (maybe the best to slide on hard), Novak, the list goes on. Seriously poor choice. @WeAreTennis @WTA What an absurd comparison. First, she's been on the pro tour longer than he has. Second, be excited about her athleticism without comparing her to anyone else. Last, how about: Serena, Kim Clisters (maybe the best to slide on hard), Novak, the list goes on. Seriously poor choice.

Below are some more reactions from the fans:

Ria Berullier @lubbe8_g @WeAreTennis @WTA Cori Gauff doing Cori Gauff things. I did not see Alcaraz on the court. @WeAreTennis @WTA Cori Gauff doing Cori Gauff things. I did not see Alcaraz on the court.

Wiktoria Szczypińska @wiktoria_s_z @WeAreTennis ‍♀️???

Or Coco Gauff is just fast? As always, comparisons to men. @WTA Or Alcaraz doing an Gauff-like‍♀️???Or Coco Gauff is just fast? As always, comparisons to men. @WeAreTennis @WTA Or Alcaraz doing an Gauff-like🏃‍♀️???Or Coco Gauff is just fast? As always, comparisons to men.

"She's obviously going to be a tough opponent" - Coco Gauff on her clash with Osaka

2020 Australian Open - Day 5

Coco Gauff will square off against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic. The American stormed past Ukraine's Kalinina to set up a high voltage clash with the four-time Grand Slam winner.

Osaka, on the other hand, had to put in some extra effort against Qinwen Zhang to reach the second round in San Jose, winning in three sets against the Chinese player.

Speaking to Tennis.com after the match, the teenager spoke about the challenge of playing a tough opponent like Naomi Osaka.

"I mean, I’ve played her a lot of times. She’s obviously going to be a tough opponent. It’s not going to be an easy match. Our draw is probably the hardest of the tournament, for both of us."

The pair will meet for the fourth time in their careers. The 24-year-old rallied to beat Gauff in the second round of the 2021 Cincinnati Open in their last meeting.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far