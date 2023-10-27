WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Daria Kasatkina vs (8) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: October 28, 2023.

Tournament: WTA Elite Trophy 2023.

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center, Zhuhai, China.

Category: Year-End Championships

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,409,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Daria Kasatkina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 2

Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on eighth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday.

Kasatkina has been putting in the hard yards to find her best potential on the women's tour in the last couple of years. She has managed to garner 37 wins from 61 matches and runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 1 and the Eastbourne International.

She also reached the fourth round at the French Open and the 2023 US Open. The Russian entered the WTA Elite Trophy on the back of a semifinal finish at the Zhengzhou Open.

She began her campaign with a brilliant win over Barbora Krejcikova and then showed her class against Magda Linette. Kasatkina defeated the Pole in her second group-stage match, 6-3, 6-4.

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 4

On the contrary, Beatriz Haddad Maia has amassed 31 wins from 53 matches, including semifinal finishes at the Abu Dhabi Open and the 2023 French Open.

She also reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide, Stuttgart, Doha, Rome, and San Diego. The Brazilian's results showcase her consistency this year.

She entered the WTA Elite Trophy on the back of early exits at the Hong Kong Open and the Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open.

However, the 27-year-old steadied the ship in Zhuhai, breezing past Madison Keys in her first match and then outsmarting Caroline Garcia in the second. She defeated the French player Garcia in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(4).

Daria Kasatkina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads the head-to-head against Kasatkina 1-0. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2023 Qatar Open in Doha.

Daria Kasatkina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina Beatriz Haddad Maia

Odds will be updated when available.

Daria Kasatkina vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediciton

2023 US Open - Day 4

Both players will be eager to showcase their unique skill sets, making this match a compelling battle on the hardcourt.

Kasatkina has been working diligently to unleash her full potential on the women's tour. Known for her consistency and finesse on the court, her runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 2 and the Eastbourne International underline her ability to compete at a high level.

She's known for her superb defensive skills and the ability to turn defense into offense. However, her serve can sometimes be a vulnerability.

On the other hand, Haddad Maia, with 31 victories to her name this year, has upped her level as compared to last year. The Brazilian's results reflect her ability to adapt to different conditions and opponents.

She possesses powerful groundstrokes and a potent left-handed game that can cause damage to her adversaries.

Both players will feel confident entering this contest, and fans can expect a close match between them. The tie will slightly be tilted towards Haddad Maia, as the Brazilian has been much more consistent than Kasatkina this year.

She has the ability to perform on the big stage and should be able to solve this tricky test, staking her claim for the title in Zhuhai.

Pick: Haddad Maia to win in three sets.