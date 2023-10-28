WTA Elite Trophy 2023 Final: Qinwen Zheng vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Qinwen Zheng vs (8) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: October 29, 2023.

Tournament: WTA Elite Trophy 2023.

Round: Final

Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center, Zhuhai, China.

Category: Year-End Championships

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,409,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Qinwen Zheng vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 5

Seventh seed Qinwen Zheng and eighth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will lock horns in the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy final on Sunday.

After a shaky start to the season, Zheng is finishing the year on a strong note. She has racked up 37 wins from 55 matches, including title-winning runs at the Zhengzhou Open and the Palermo Ladies Open. She also reached the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

The 21-year-old is currently on an eight-match winning streak on the women's tour. She began her WTA Elite Trophy campaign with a hardfought win over Donna Vekic and then outsmarted the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Lin Zhu en route to the final. Zheng defeated twelfth seed Zhu in an absorbing three-set contest 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the semifinals.

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 5

On the other hand, Beatriz Haddad Maia has had a promising season, chalking up 34 wins from 56 matches, including semifinal runs at the French Open and the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships.

The Brazilian has picked up the pace in Zhuhai after a slow start to her campaign in the Asian tennis swing. She entered the WTA Elite Trophy on the back of early exits at the Hong Kong Open and the Jinagxi International Women's Tennis Open.

Haddad Maia defeated the likes of Madison Keys, Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina en route to the final. She defeated Kasatkina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1, in the semifinals.

Qinwen Zheng vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The head-to-head between Zheng and Haddad Maia is tied at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Qinwen Zheng vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Qinwen Zheng vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 4

Both players have showcased their remarkable skills and resilience throughout the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting encounter on the hardcourts of Zhuhai, China.

Zheng has been on a roll, amassing 12 wins from her last 14 matches. Her strengths lie in her agile court coverage skills and powerful groundstrokes.

The youngster has been managing her matches brilliantly in Zhuhai and has also been clinical during crucial moments. She will feel confident going into the final but her relative lack of experience could be considered a potential weakness.

On the other side of the net, Haddad Maia has been powering through her opponents in Zhuhai and is yet to drop a set in three matches. The Brazilian's ability to retrieve balls and her potent left-handed game have posed challenges for her opponents. Her weakness may lie in her occasional struggles with consistency, which can be exploited by an aggressive player like Zheng.

Both players have had to battle through tough competition to reach the final, showcasing their determination and willpower. In what is expected to be a closely-contested final, the difference may come down to experience and composure. Haddad Maia, with her deeper run in Grand Slams and greater experience, could have the edge in this high-stakes showdown.

Zheng will have the home crowd behind her and will present a tough challenge to her opponent, but Haddad Maia should be able to continue executing her offensive game in Zhuhai and snap Zheng's win streak to lift the title.

Pick: Haddad Maia to win in three sets.