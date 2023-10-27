WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Qinwen Zheng vs Lin Zhu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Qinwen Zheng vs (12) Lin Zhu

Date: October 28, 2023.

Tournament: WTA Elite Trophy 2023.

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center, Zhuhai, China.

Category: Year-End Championships

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,409,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Qinwen Zheng vs Lin Zhu preview

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 4

Seventh seed Qinwen Zheng will take on twelfth seed Lin Zhu in the semifinal of the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday.

Zheng is a talented young player constantly improving on the women's tour. She has had a promising season so far, chalking up 34 wins from 52 matches, including title-winning runs at the Palermo Ladies Open and the Zhengzhou Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form in the last couple of weeks. After claiming her second title of the season in Zhengzhou, she continued her purple patch at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

Zheng began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Donna Vekic and then outfoxed Jelena Ostapenko in her second group-stage match. She defeated the Lativian in three sets: 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 3

On the other hand, Lin Zhu has amassed 27 wins from 49 matches and a title-winning run at the Hua Hin Championships. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Japan Women's Open in September.

The 29-year-old entered Zhuhai on the back of a four-match losing streak, including early exits at the China Open, the Zhengzhou Open, and the Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open.

She began her campaign with a solid win over Veronika Kudermetova, but couldn't fend off Liudmila Samsonova in her second group-stage encounter. The Russian defeated Zhu three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Qinwen Zheng vs Lin Zhu head-to-head

The head-to-head between Zheng and Zhu is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Zhu has previously defeated Zheng in an ITF event in China in 2018.

Qinwen Zheng vs Lin Zhu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Qinwen Zheng Lin Zhu

Odds will be updated when available.

Qinwen Zheng vs Lin Zhu prediction

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 3

Zheng, at just 21-years old, has been enjoying a standout season, racking up 34 wins on the main tour. She has already secured titles at the Palermo Ladies Open and the Zhengzhou Open, showcasing her versatility on different surfaces.

The youngster has a powerful serve and efficient groundstrokes, which allow her to dictate play from the baseline game. She will look to play some positive tennis from the beginning and showcase her offensive game against Zhu.

On the other side of the net, Zhu has a respectable 27 wins from 49 matches and a title at the Hua Hin Championships to her name. Despite a recent dip in form, she has shown her mettle in this event by defeating Veronika Kudermetova.

The 29-year-old will need to withstand the early pressure and look for weaknesses in Zheng's game. Her ability to stay calm during crucial moments is her biggest asset. Despite a rough patch on the main tour, she looks determined to find her top potential.

Considering their recent form and results this year, Zheng will surely be the favourite to win this contest. She seems to be ticking the right boxes at the moment and will be eager to go the distance in Zhuhai as well.

Zhu will present a tough challenge for the seventh seed, but Zheng should be able to sneak through to the finals.

Pick: Qinwen Zheng to win in three-sets.