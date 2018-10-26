WTA Finals 2018: Probable finalists for the big trophy

The eight competitors for the WTA Finals 2018

The months have rolled and the season has inevitably arrived at the year-ender, with Singapore decking up to host the 2018 WTA Finals. Every year, the top 8 singles players in the WTA circuit assemble to lock horns with each other in this ultimate battle for the top spot. The players are hosted in a round robin event where they are split into two groups of four --White and Red, from which the top two of the respective groups will advance to the semi-finals.

The proceedings this year have been very intense in either group. Although the White Group matches were free from much widespread tension, the Red Group matches have been immensely crucial. It could be anybody's day in the Red Group to qualify for the semis and then the final, and things look incredibly tight.

Here's having a look at the probable finalists for the main trophy match on Sunday, the 28th of October.

#1 Angelique Kerber

An indisputably strong contender from the Red Group, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has always been a force to reckon with. The 30-year-old German played in two thrilling matches of the week in the group stages.

In her first encounter with the 26-year-old Kiki Bertens, the second-ranked Kerber was forced into an upset when Bertens pulled off a surprise win. Although Kerber dominated the first set with a 6-1 win, where she broke Bertens twice, the following two sets went downhill for the Wimbledon champion who failed to regain her poise. World Number 9 Bertens made most out of the opportunity and sealed the 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

However, Kerber pulled up her socks just in time to hand the latest sensation in tennis town, Japanese No. 1 and US Open champion, Naomi Osaka, a crushing defeat. After a nail-biting 2 hours 30 minutes battle, the 30-year-old Kerber edged past the 21-year-old Osaka.

Pushing Osaka to her very limits, Kerber forced errors out of her and succeeded in cementing a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory. By winning this match, Kerber remains in hot pursuit of a spot in the final of the tournament. Her next opponent is Sloane Stephens in the final group stage match on Friday.

