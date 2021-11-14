WTA Finals 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (4) Maria Sakkari

Date: 15 November 2021

Tournament: Akron WTA Finals 2021

Round: Round robin (Group Chichen Itza)

Venue: Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $5,000,000

Match timing: Not before 7.30 pm local time, 1.30 am GMT, 9.30 pm EST, 7.00 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari preview

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face fourth seed Maria Sakkari at the WTA Finals on Monday in what is a virtual quarterfinal. With Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa confirming her last-four berth on Saturday, it's a winner-takes-all shootout between Sabalenka and Sakkari for the second semifinal spot from Group Chichen Itza.

After being blown away by Badosa in her first match at Guadalajara, Sabalenka bounced back against Iga Swiatek, but not without some hiccups. The Belarusian struggled in the initial parts of the match, conceding the first set to the Pole. She was able to wrest control of the match once she got her serve working though, finishing with a 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 win.

Maria Sakkari in action at the 2021 WTA Finals

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, experienced a reversal of fortunes after starting her campaign with a straightforward win over Iga Swiatek. Her fighting spirit and grit were put to the test by Badosa, who registered a close 7-6(4), 6-4 win.

Sakkari, a semifinalist at the French Open and US Open in 2021, now needs to beat Sabalenka to clinch a final last-four berth.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka leads Maria Sakkari 4-1 in the head-to-head. In their most recent encounter, at Abu Dhabi earlier this year, Sabalenka ran away with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

The only time Sakkari beat the Belarusian was back in 2019.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Iga Swiatek at the 2021 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari are two of the hardest hitters of the ball, so this could be a cracking contest.

Sabalenka's improved serve was the key to her comeback against Iga Swiatek. Having served at under 50% in the first set, the World No. 2 pushed the number up to 62% in the second set, which bolstered her confidence. Sabalenka ended up striking the ball more aggressively as the match progressed, although she did also commit 16 double faults overall.

The Belarusian needs to serve well from the outset against Sakkari, and also try and get the Greek out of her comfort zone by using sharp angles. Sakkari is known to buckle under pressure, as evident from the 49 unforced errors she committed against Badosa, so Sabalenka will need to be wary about giving away free points.

If the World No. 2 can keep Sakkari on her toes throughout, especially by attacking her serve, she might be able to come away with yet another win over the Greek.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid