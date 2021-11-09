WTA Finals 2021: Barbora Krejcikova vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Barbora Krejcikova vs (8) Anett Kontaveit

Date: 10 November 2021

Tournament: Akron WTA Finals 2021

Round: Round robin (Group Teotihuacán)

Venue: Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA Finals

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $5,000,000

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 1.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Barbora Krejcikova and Anett Kontaveit will square off in the first round-robin match of the year-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

2021 has been a breakout year for Krejcikova, who has firmly positioned herself as one of the dominant forces on the singles tour after years of success as a doubles player.

Krejcikova won her maiden singles Major at Roland Garros earlier this year, defeating numerous higher-ranked players en route to the title. She also won the doubles crown alongside Katerina Siniakova in Paris.

The 25-year-old won a couple of WTA 250 events (Strasbourg and Prague) in addition to a runner-up finish in the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. Krejcikova also made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, which helped her gain valuable points in the Race to Guadalajara.

Anett Kontaveit, meanwhile, has had a dream run over the past few months, rising from No. 30 to No. 8. She pipped good friend Ons Jabeur to the last spot at the WTA Finals just days before the event by winning the Transylvanian Open.

In the process, she also became the first Estonian to qualify for the year-ending championships.

Anett Kontaveit ahead of the 2021 WTA Finals

But her road to Guadalajara was far from straightforward. After posting mediocre results at the Majors, Kontaveit turned things around in spectacular fashion in the last two months, winning four titles. Apart from her triumph in Romania, the Estonian also won the Ostrava Open, Kremlin Cup, and the Cleveland Open.

The 25-year-old has played 21 matches on tour since the US Open, out of which she has triumphed in 19. Her only defeat during that period came against Jabeur at the BNP Paribas Open (she handed a walkover to Mai Hontama at the Chicago Open).

WTA Insider @WTA_insider On August 17th, Anett Kontaveit was on a 5-match losing streak after losing to Ons Jabeur in 1R Cincinnati.



Since August 17th: Went 26-2, 4 titles, and will surge from No.30 to No.8 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.



On Monday, the Estonian will make her Top 10 debut. On August 17th, Anett Kontaveit was on a 5-match losing streak after losing to Ons Jabeur in 1R Cincinnati. Since August 17th: Went 26-2, 4 titles, and will surge from No.30 to No.8 on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals.On Monday, the Estonian will make her Top 10 debut. https://t.co/ItzmYiJgw1

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

Barbora Krejcikova and Anett Kontaveit have never faced each other on tour before, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Anett Kontaveit comes into this fixture in possession of a 10-match winning streak. Barbora Krejcikova, on the other hand, has not played since losing in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. The Czech lost to Paula Badosa at Indian Wells, a player Kontaveit dispatched with ease at the Ostrava Open.

The courts in Guadalajara reportedly offer plenty of bounce, which could play into Krejcikova's hands. However, it remains to be seen if the second seed can hold firm in the face of sustained aggression from Kontaveit.

Krejcikova, on her part, should take a leaf out of Ons Jabeur's book and play with some variety, including low slices, to try and disrupt the Estonian's rhythm. That is easier said than done though. Not many players have been able to hang with Kontaveit in recent weeks and considering her recent form, she should be able to see off the challenge of Krejcikova and post her maiden win at the WTA Finals.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram