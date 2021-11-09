WTA Finals 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Garbine Muguruza vs (3) Karolina Pliskova

Date: 10 November 2021

Tournament: Akron WTA Finals 2021

Round: Round robin (Group Teotihuacán)

Venue: Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $5,000,000

Match timing: 7.30 pm local time, 1.30 am GMT, 7 am IST

Garbine Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Familiar foes Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova will face off in a Group Teotihuacán clash on the inaugural day of the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico on Wednesday.

World No. 5 Muguruza struggled for a few months after winning the title in Dubai in February. But the two-time Grand Slam champion rediscovered her best form towards the end of the season. The Spaniard triumphed in Chicago, reached the quarterfinals in Moscow and the Round of 16 at the US Open, and will be keen to continue her upswing in Guadalajara.

Karolina Pliskova ahead of the WTA Finals

Pliskova, meanwhile, made a poor start to the season but found her rhythm in the second half of the year. After finishing as the runner-up in Rome, the Czech made it to the final of the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in her career.

The former World No. 1 then carried her form to the US Open Series, reaching the final in Montreal, the semifinals in Cincinnati and the quarterfinals in New York. Pliskova has played only one event post the US Open - the BNP Paribas Open - where she managed to win a solitary match.

Pliskova made the semifinals in the last three editions of the WTA Finals and she will be eager to go at least one step further this time around.

Garbine Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova has dominated her rivalry with Muguruza and leads the head-to-head 8-2. The last time the Spaniard beat Pliskova was at the Cincinnati Open in 2017.

The Czech has stamped her authority since then, winning their last two meetings, at the 2017 WTA Finals and the 2019 Australian Open, dropping just four games in each.

Garbine Muguruza vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Garbine Muguruza in action at the VTB Kremlin Cup

Garbine Muguruza tends to struggle against Karolina Pliskova's fluid groundstrokes and big serves, especially on fast courts with low bounce. But the Guadalajara courts reportedly have a much higher bounce and that could just give the Spaniard the edge in this contest.

Muguruza enters this tournament in decent form and will be buoyed by the fact that she has won a couple of titles in Mexico in the past. Pliskova, by contrast, hasn't played much since September and that could impact her chances.

If the Spaniard can cut down on her unforced errors and make Pliskova move around the court, she will be in prime position to snap her losing streak to the Czech.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

