WTA Finals 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Paula Badosa preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Garbine Muguruza vs (7) Paula Badosa

Date: 16 November 2021

Tournament: Akron WTA Finals 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $5,000,000

Garbine Muguruza vs Paula Badosa preview

Garbine Mugruza will take on Paula Badosa in an all-Spanish semifinal at the 2021 WTA Finals on Tuesday.

Muguruza booked her spot in the knockout rounds with a stellar win over the in-form Anett Kontaveit on Sunday. Needing a win to ensure qualification, the Spaniard produced a masterclass of aggressive tennis to outgun her opponent.

Muguruza, who last reached this stage of the tournament in 2015, will now be looking to go one better than her showing from six years ago.

Paula Badosa has already secured her spot in the semifinals.

Badosa, on her part, is yet to complete her round-robin matches in Group Chichén Itzá. However, the 24-year-old's dominant wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari mean she has already ensured a top-placed finish.

Badosa has won her last eight matches on the tour, including her brilliant title run at Indian Wells. Her consistent game has worked well in Guadalajara so far, and she will look to carry the momentum all the way.

Garbine Muguruza vs Paula Badosa head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Garbine Muguruza vs Paula Badosa prediction

Serving numbers will be key for Garbine Muguruza.

Paula Badosa has gotten her campaign at the WTA Finals off to a flying start. The Indian Wells champion has adapted well to the venue's quick high-altitude conditions, managing to find the right mix of aggression and consistency.

Badosa's patient approach yielded positive results against both Sabalenka and Sakkari, who found it hard to find a way past the Spaniard's defensive wall.

In Garbine Muguruza, the 24-year-old faces another aggressive baseliner. Muguruza has steadied the ship after a rocky start, and she looked in complete control of her encounter against Kontaveit.

The 29-year-old was especially impressive on serve, not getting broken even once in the entire match. Muguruza's backhand also proved to be a major weapon, and on Tuesday she is likely to step out looking to be the aggressor once again.

Badosa possesses her own set of weapons - a solid serve and big forehand in particular - and she could stand to benefit by being more aggressive herself. The 24-year-old has used the depth of her groundstrokes well to push opponents on the backfoot, but she will need to take the initiative and finish off points quicker.

This contest could well go down to the wire, given the form of the two players. But Muguruza's wealth of experience might give her a slight edge in the crunch moments.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid