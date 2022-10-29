WTA Finals 2022: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Coco Gauff vs (6) Caroline Garcia.

Date: November 1, 2022.

Tournament: WTA Finals.

Round: Round robin (Group Tracy Austin).

Venue: Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hard.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 12 am GMT, 2 am CET, 5.30 am IST.

Prize money: $5,000,000.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia preview

Fourth seed Coco Gauff will square off against sixth seed Caroline Garcia in a round-robin match at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.

Gauff has had a splendid season that has catapulted her to a career-high world ranking of No. 4, where she is currently placed. The biggest highlight of the 18-year-old's year was, of course, her dazzling run to the French Open final, where she went down against Iga Swiatek. She also made the quarterfinals at her home Major, the US Open.

Besides that, the teen had a bunch of other consistent performances throughout the season that included semifinal appearances in Adelaide and Berlin, and quarterfinals in Doha, San Jose, Toronto, San Diego, and Guadalajara.

The fact that Gauff has come to the gala year-ending championships having reached the final eight in her last three events will give her plenty of confidence to take on the world's best.

Garcia fistpumps at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

Garcia, meanwhile, finds herself in sixth position, two rungs below her career-high ranking of No. 4, after what has been a brilliant second half of the season.

In her first 11 events of the year, the Frenchwoman's best results were a semifinal finish in Lyon and a quarterfinal in Sydney. In contrast, the 29-year-old won three titles in her next 11 tournaments, with the biggest triumph coming at Cincinnati, where she became the first qualifier to win a WTA 1000 event.

Reaching the US Open semifinals for her career-best performance at a Major in singles was another feather in Garcia's cap.

The Frenchwoman also made the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, the semifinals at Lausanne and the quarterfinals at Palermo in the last few months.

Post the US Open, however, Garcia is yet to attain her peak and that could be a slight cause for concern for her camp. She has come to Fort Worth having won just a solitary match in her last three tournaments and will be eager to rediscover her touch.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Gauff leads 2-1 in the head-to-head with Garcia. Gauff came through in three sets in their first-ever face-off at Indian Wells last year. They went on to meet twice more this year, splitting their meetings. While Gauff earned the bragging rights in Doha, Garcia avenged that loss at the US Open.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia odds

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia prediction

Gauff in action at the WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022

While Garcia was on a hot streak until September, she has gone off the boil all of a sudden. Although she has the experience of playing at the WTA Finals in 2017, her current form gives reason to doubt her chances here.

If the Frenchwoman catches fire, she can be deadly. Her solid serve and flat strokes off both wings, especially the forehand, make her a dangerous player for any of her opponents. However, lack of consistency has always been a bane for her. At the fag end of the year, it looks to have reared its ugly head once again.

Gauff, on the other hand, has been a model of consistency throughout the season, albeit she couldn't lay her hands on a trophy. Her swift movement, ability to convert defense into offense and, most importantly, oodles of self-belief have taken her places this season. Having reached the last eight in five of her last six tournaments, the youngster is the runaway favorite to come through this clash.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

