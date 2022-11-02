WTA Finals 2022 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka vs Maria Sakkari

Tennis action is just beginning to heat up at the 2022 WTA Finals — currently underway at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari registered big wins on the opening day of the tournament, upstaging higher seeds Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula respectively.

With all eight singles contestants having finished their opening matches, the two groups — Group Tracy Austin and Group Nancy Richey — have also begun to take shape.

Players in the Nancy Richey Group will once again be in action on Wednesday, with Jabeur and Pegula set to open proceedings at the WTA finals.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions of the big encounters scheduled for Day 3 of the WTA Finals:

Ons Jabeur vs Jessica Pegula

Ons Jabeur, the top seed in the group, will face Jessica Pegula in the second round-robin match for both players. The Tunisian did not have the best start to the tournament, losing out to Sabalenka by a whisker despite playing some great tennis.

The only player in her group to have made to the finals of a Grand Slam this year, Jabeur will be keen to turn things around for her when she steps out against Pegula — whose run of five match wins that saw her lift the trophy of her career in Guadalajra came to an end after her opening-round contest against Maria Sakkari.

Pegula was edged out in two tiebreaker sets in a contest where she definitely would have fancied her chances. She, however, was ultimately outmuscled by a braver opponent.

Against a completely different player in the form of Jabeur, the American now faces a new challenges. The American has had trouble finding answers to her opponent's versatile game this year, having lost to her twice in as many matches. Pegula will need to take a page out of Sakkari's book and be aggressive in a bid to keep Jabeur tied to the baseline. Else, she might find herself at losing end of another tussle with the Tunisian.

Prediction: Jabeur to win in straight sets

Maria Sakkari vs Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari had lost both her matches played in October leading up to Guadalajara, where she needed to reach the semifinals to book her berth in the WTA Finals. An inspired Sakkari did just that, ousting the only other player left in contention for a spot in the form of Veronika Kudermetova en-route to the final.

Sakkari has already avenged her loss to Pegula in the summit clash in Guadalajara and will be on a confidence-high heading into the contest.

That said, the Greek does face a formidable opponent known for late-season exploits. Aryna Sabalenka, known to be one of the biggest ballstrikers on Tour, has had her fair share of struggles over the season. Her opening match here in Fort Worth was not without its troubles either, but she managed to step up her game just in time to oust Jabeur.

Sabalenka, in a positive sign, kept tabs on her doubles faults — which have become a bit of an issue for her this year. If she can continue to play with measured aggression, she could well give Sakkari, and the rest of the field, plenty to think about.

Prediction: Sabalenka to win in three sets

