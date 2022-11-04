WTA Finals 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (4) Coco Gauff.

Date: November 5, 2022.

Tournament: WTA Finals 2022.

Round: Round robin.

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, United States.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $5,000,000.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 8 pm ET, 12 am GMT and 5:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 4 Coco Gauff in the final group tie at the 2022 WTA Finals on Saturday.

After scoring a straight-sets win over Daria Kasatkina, Swiatek's next opponent was Caroline Garcia. She lost their previous encounter in three sets at the Poland Open a few months ago.

Garcia dealt the first blow as she went up an early break in the opening set to lead 2-1. Swiatek broke back immediately to level the score and after saving a couple of break points in the following game, held serve to make it 3-2. The World No. 1 snagged another break in the eighth game to lead 5-3, following which she served out the set in the next game.

Swiatek started the second set by securing a break of serve and after saving three break points in the next game, solidified a 2-0 lead. The duo remained solid on serve over the next few games, but the Pole raised her level once again towards the end. She bagged the last three games of the match to win 6-3, 6-2.

Coco Gauff at the 2022 WTA Finals.

Gauff, meanwhile, began her WTA Finals campaign with a straight-sets loss to Garcia and faced Kasatkina in her second group tie. The American lost serve in the very first game of the match, but turned things around quickly to jump to a 4-1 lead.

Gauff was unable to hold on to the lead as Kasatkina fought back to level the score by winning three consecutive games. The Russian bagged a break of serve in the 11th game to go 6-5 up, but the teenager broke back immediately to take the set into a tie-break.

Gauff led 3-0 and then 4-2 in the tie-break, but Kasatkina eventually gained the upper hand to win it and take the first set. The second set featured a lot of momentum shifts as the duo struggled to hold serve, but the Russian ended up with a 4-2 lead.

Gauff was unable to stage a comeback after this as she soon slumped to a 7-6 (6), 6-3 defeat.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Swiatek leads Gauff 4-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 San Diego Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff

Odds will be added once they're available.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

Coco Gauff (L) and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

It has been a nightmare debut at the WTA Finals for Gauff as she has lost all of her singles and doubles ties so far. It was tough to see her on court against Kasatkina in the previous round as she was visibly upset by how badly she was performing.

Gauff's forehand was even worse than usual as she committed error after error. Her serving stats were far from impressive as well.

Swiatek, on her part, continued to swat aside her opponents with ease. The World No. 1 has qualified for the semifinals here, while the teenager has been knocked out of contention.

Swiatek is yet to lose a set against Gauff and has won all three of their matches this year. Based on their form, a similar outcome is expected this time around as well.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

