WTA Finals 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Daria Kasatkina

Date: November 1, 2022.

Tournament: WTA Finals.

Round: Round robin (Group Tracy Austin).

Venue: Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,000,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Swiatek in action at the San Diego Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will begin her campaign at the WTA Finals against eighth seed Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday.

Swiatek is enjoying a wildly successful season, winning 64 out of 72 matches, with a whopping eight titles to her name. The Pole won two Grand Slams (French Open and US Open) while triumphing at four WTA 1000 tournaments.

Swiatek's most recent appearance on the WTA Tour came at the San Diego Open, where she beat Zheng Qinwen, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula before beating Donna Vekic in the final.

Kasatkina, meanwhile, has played excellent tennis as well this season, which helped her attain a career-high ranking of No. 8. She won two titles — the Silicon Valley Classic and the Granby Open.

However, her most notable performance was reaching the semifinals of the French Open, where she lost to Swiatek. The Russian also made it to the last four of the Italian Open.

Kasatkina's most recent appearance on the WTA Tour came at the Guadalajara Open, where she was the seventh seed. She reached the Round of 16 of the WTA 1000 event before losing 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to Anna Kalinskaya.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Swiatek leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against Kasatkina. All of the World No. 1's wins against the Russian have come this season, with their last encounter coming in the French Open semifinals. Swiatek won the match 6-2, 6-1

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina odds

*Odds will be updated when available*

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Swiatek has taken eight sets off Kasatkina this season and hasn't conceded more than three games in each. She will enter Tuesday's match as the clear favorite.

Swiatek has an aggressive game style and hits her shots with immense power. She is also able to construct points intelligently and wear down her opponents when necessary. Her calmness and mental strength should hold her in good stead throughout the tournament.

Kasatkina is a fine defensive player and possesses an efficient return game. The Russian is a smart operator with an array of shots, including slices and drop shots. She will aim to use her variety to throw the Pole off her game.

Swiatek, however, has had the measure of Kasatkina all season and will likely prove too strong once again.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes