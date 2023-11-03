WTA Finals 2023: Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: November 3, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Plaza Quintana Roo, Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals.

Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova will square off in the final match of the Chetumal group at the 2023 WTA Finals on Friday.

Gauff cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ons Jabeur in her first group tie. She then faced Iga Swiatek, where the teenager was overwhelmed by her opponent.

The American couldn't even manage to win a single game in the first set. Gauff raised her level in the second set, but it wasn't enough. She led by a break twice in it, but couldn't hold on to the lead. Swiatek fought back on each occasion and bagged the last three games of the set to hand the teenager a 6-0, 7-5 defeat.

Vondrousova, on the other hand, suffered a 7-6 (3), 6-0 loss to Swiatek in her first group fixture. She was up against Jabeur in her second-round robin match. The Czech initially overcame a break deficit in the opening set, but couldn't do the same for the second time and lost the set.

Vondrousova put up more of a fight in the second set, though she came up short in the end. She rallied from a break down twice to level the score, but Jabeur then swept the last three games of the match to score a 6-4, 6-3 win over the Czech.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Gauff leads Vondrousova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 21.5 (-110) Marketa Vondrousova +190 -1.5 (+375) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 WTA Finals.

A win would boost their chances of making the semifinals, though their fate is also dependent on the other match between Swiatek and Jabeur. Given Gauff's record in this rivalry, she'll be feeling a bit confident taking on Vondrousova.

The teenager can counter the Czech's guile with her athleticism as the latter's drop shots aren't too effective against her. The two are quite capable servers and can do some damage from the back of the court as well.

Their previous contest in Canada was quite one-sided, with Gauff dropping just three games. However, the conditions in Cancun are another challenge. From the bounce on the court to the wind, players have to navigate plenty of obstacles.

Vondrousova is a tricky player to deal with, though Gauff should be able to subdue her to come out on top.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.