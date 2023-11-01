WTA Finals 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (3) Coco Gauff

Date: November 1, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff preview

Second-seed Iga Swiatek and third-seed Coco Gauff will lock horns in the group-stage match of the 2023 WTA Finals on Wednesday, November 1.

Swiatek has had yet another outstanding season on the tour. She has chalked up 64 wins from 75 matches, including title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Poland Open, China Open, and the 2023 French Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Madrid Open.

The Polish No. 1 entered the year-end championships high on confidence after capturing the WTA 1000 title in Beijing. She began her campaign in Cancun, Mexico, with a formidable win over Marketa Vondrousova in her first group-stage match. Swiatek defeated the reigning Wimbledon champion in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-0. She will be determined to go the distance in the ongoing event.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff has significantly stepped up her game this season, in contrast to her performance last year. She has garnered 50 wins from 64 matches so far, including title-winning runs at the Auckland Open, Citi Open, Cincinnati Open, and the 2023 US Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Eastbourne International, Dubai Tennis Championships, and the China Open.

The American entered the WTA Finals on the back of a positive run in Beijing. She began her Mexico campaign with a commanding win over sixth-seed Ons Jabeur, overpowering the Tunisian in 57 minutes, 6-0, 6-1. Gauff will be eager to showcase her best performance in the upcoming match as well.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Gauff 8-1. She defeated the American most recently at the 2023 China Open, in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff odds

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff prediction

With both players enjoying successful seasons, the upcoming encounter promises to be a thrilling battle on the hardcourts of Cancun, Mexico.

Swiatek, known for her powerful groundstrokes and impeccable offensive game, will look to assert her dominance against Gauff. Her ability to hit winners from both wings and her strong mental game will be key factors in this match.

On the other side of the net, Gauff, with her explosive athleticism and versatility, will aim to disrupt Swiatek's rhythm. Her tactical approach may involve mixing up the pace and angles of her shots to keep her opponent off balance. The American's speed and agility will allow her to retrieve difficult shots and counterpunch effectively.

Considering their head-to-head record, Swiatek holds a significant advantage over Gauff. However, the American has shown tremendous growth and improvement throughout the season, and she will look to challenge Swiatek's dominance.

Fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between two rising stars in women's tennis. While Gauff has the potential to cause an upset, Swiatek's experience and consistency make her the favorite to win this match. The Pole's powerful game and ability to control rallies should give her the edge over Gauff. She should be able to outlast her opponent and continue her seven-match win streak on the tour.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.