WTA Finals 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: October 31, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Plaza Quintana Roo, Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will take on current Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the group stage of the 2023 WTA Finals on Monday.

It has been yet another memorable season for Swiatek. She secured her fourth Major title and her third in Paris, with a successful title defense at the French Open. She also won consecutive titles in Doha and Stuttgart. The Pole made it to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon for the first time as well.

Swiatek was unable to defend her title at the US Open as she crashed out in the fourth round. As a result, she surrendered her No. 1 ranking to Aryna Sabalenka, a position she had held since April 2022.

After the US Open, Swiatek headed to Tokyo for the Pan Pacific Open, where she lost in the quarterfinals. She won the China Open after that, her first WTA 1000 title since last year's Italian Open.

Following some consistent results throughout the season, Vondrousova made headlines with her Wimbledon triumph. It was her first Grand Slam victory, and she defeated Ons Jabeur in the final.

Since then, Vondrousova has made it to the third round in Montreal and the quarterfinals in Cincinnati and at the US Open. Her last tournament prior to the WTA Finals was the China Open, where she lost to Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Swiatek leads Vondrousova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 19.5 (-135) Marketa Vondrousova +320 -1.5 (+575) Under 19.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 WTA Finals.

With her sights set on reclaiming the No. 1 ranking, Swiatek will be determined to make a winning start in Cancun. While not quite matching the highs of her 2022 season, she's still had a remarkable year.

Swiatek has won a tour leading 63 matches this season, a lot more than Vondrousova's tally of 40 wins. Their previous duel took place a couple of months ago, with the Pole gaining the edge.

Vondrousova managed to take the first set to a tie-break but came up short in it. Swiatek made light work of the Czech in the second set to emerge victorious. The former World No. 1 dropped just three games in their other contest, which happened three years ago at the French Open.

Vondrousova's crafty brand of tennis confounds plenty of her opponents but not Swiatek. The latter is able to see right through her tactics and counter them accordingly. As such, expect the Pole to maintain her winning record over the reigning Wimbledon champion.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.