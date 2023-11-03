WTA Finals 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Ons Jabeur

Date: November 4, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur preview

2023 WTA Finals - Day 4

Second seed Iga Swiatek and sixth seed Ons Jabeur will lock horns in the final group-stage match of the 2023 WTA Finals on Saturday.

Swiatek has had another remarkable season on the women's tour this year. She has garnered 65 wins from 76 matches, including title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, the Poland Open, the China Open and the French Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Madrid Open.

The Pole entered the WTA Finals on the back of a successful run in Beijing. She began her campaign with a hardfought win over Marketa Vondrousova and then showed her class against Coco Gauff. Swiatek outfoxed the reigning US Open Champion in straight sets 6-0, 7-5.

2023 WTA Finals - Day 4

On the other hand, Ons Jabeur has had a modest season so far, amassing 36 wins from 52 matches, including title-winning runs at the Charleston Open and the Ningbo Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Wimbledon Championships.

The Tunisian entered Cancun on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Zhengzhou Open. She began her campaign with a lack-lusture loss against Coco Gauff but steadied the ship against Marketa Vondrousova in her second group-stage match. Jabeur outfoxed Vondrousova in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Jabeur 4-2. She defeated the Tunisian most recently in Stuttgart this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Ons Jabeur

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur prediction

2023 WTA Finals - Day 4

Both players are well versed with each other's game, which makes for an exciting showdown on the hardcourts of Cancun, Mexico. While Swiatek has pretty much sealed her spot in the semifinals, it is a must-win match for Jabeur to stay alive in the WTA Finals.

Swiatek possesses one of the best offensive games on the women's tour. Her ability to execute powerful groundstrokes and keep her opponents on the backfoot during rallies have been key factors in her success. The Pole can have an off day on certain occassions, but still demands a lot out of her opponents competing against her.

On the contrary, The Tunisian is known for her solid all-round game and exceptional defensive skills. She likes to use the full width of the court and keep her opponents on the move with her high-risk game style. Jabeur, however, will need to play out of her skin to have a chance against Swiatek.

Considering their results and consistency this year, the tie will be tilted towards the Pole. She seems to be in top-form at the moment and is currently on an eight-match win streak on the women's tour.

Jabeur will present a solid challenge for the second seed and might have her moments during the tie, but Swiatek should be able to solve this riddle and enter the semifinals of the WTA Finals on a high.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.