WTA Finals 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

IMatch Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs (7) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: November 2, 2023

Tournament: WTA Finals 2023.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: Cancun, Mexico

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $9,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

2023 WTA Finals - Day 2

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur will square off against seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in the group-stage match of the 2023 WTA Finals on Thursday.

Jabeur has had season filled with ups and downs, amassing 35 wins from 51 matches, including title-winning runs at the Charleston Open and the Ningbo Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Tunisian entered the WTA Finals on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Zhengzhou Open. She began her campaign with an unexpected setback in her first group-stage match against Coco Gauff, who outperformed the 29-year-old in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Jabeur will be hoping to bounce back swiftly in her next match.

2023 WTA Finals - Day 2

On the other hand, Marketa Vondrousova has had a promising season on the women's tour. She has chalked up 40 wins from 55 matches, including a maiden Grand Slam victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She also reached the semifinals of the Linz Open in Austria.

The Czech No. 1 entered the WTA Finals on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the US Open and a first round exit at the China Open. She began her campaign with a hardfought loss against Iga Swiatek in her first group-stage match. The second seed defeated Vondrousova in one hour and 39 minutes 7-6(3), 6-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Vondrousova leads the head-to-head against Jabeur 4-3. She defeated the Tunisain most recently at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova

Odds will be updated when available.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

2023 WTA Finals - Day 2: Ons Jabeur

With both players showcasing their skills throughout the season, this encounter promises to be an intriguing battle on the hardcourts of Cancun, Mexico.

Jabeur, known for her unique playing style and versatility, will aim to use her crafty shot-making and exceptional court coverage skills to outmaneuver Vondrousova. Her ability to create angles with her shots and hit winners from all areas of the court will be crucial in this match. The Tunisian also likes to use slices and drop shots on regular intervals to catch her opponents off guard.

On the contrary, Vondrousova, with her solid baseline game and powerful groundstrokes, will look to dictate play and overpower Jabeur. Her tactical approach may involve using her left-handed shots to exploit Jabeur's weaker wing and taking control of the rallies with aggressive shot-making. Her ability to redirect the ball and hit winners on the run will be key factors in this match.

In what is expected to be a closely contested match, Vondrousova might have a slight edge in this encounter. Her solid baseline game and potent left-handed shots should give her the advantage over Jabeur.

The Tunisian's unpredictability and ability to devise creative solutions will challenge Vondrousova. However, the seventh seed should be capable of finding the answers and securing her first victory in Cancun.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in straight sets.