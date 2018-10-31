×
WTA Finals Singapore 2014–2018: 5 Glorious Years, 5 Great Champions

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    31 Oct 2018, 02:24 IST

BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Previews
BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Previews

With the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announcing the 2019 WTA Finals to be played at Shenzhen, China from 17 October to 3 November, it’s time to bid goodbye to Singapore and look back at the five glorious years of WTA Finals in the nation.

These five years have remarkably produced five different Champions. This is not a surprise though, since the WTA tour is much more open compared to the ATP tour which is dominated by the big three. It’s also interesting to note that at the time of lifting the WTA Finals title, four of these five champions had never won a Grand Slam tournament.

An interesting piece of trivia from these last five years is that four of them were placed in the “Red group”. In fact, for four consecutive years from 2014 to 2017, that was the case – a sequence that was broken this year by 2018 Champion Elina Svitolina who was placed in the “White group”.

Four of these Champions come from Europe and one from the USA. Here is a look at the five Champions of WTA Finals Singapore, from 2014 to 2018.

2014: Serena Williams (U.S.A)

Serena Williams - 2014 WTA Finals Champion
Serena Williams - 2014 WTA Finals Champion

Serena Williams came to Singapore as the defending Champion and the top seed. She was placed in the “Red group” along with Simona Halep, Eugenie Bouchard and Ana Ivanovic.

She finished second in her group, after she shockingly lost to Halep in a one-sided encounter in which she could manage a grand total of just 2 games! However, she defeated both Bouchard and Ivanovic in straight sets to qualify for the Semi-Finals. There she met Caroline Wozniacki whom she beat in a tense three-setter – 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In the final, she avenged her earlier defeat to Halep by turning the tables on her. This time, it was Halep who was at the receiving end, managing to win a total of only 3 games!

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
