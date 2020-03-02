WTA Lyon Open 2020: Preview, where to watch and live stream details

The inaugural edition of the WTA Lyon Open will be taking place from the 3rd of March to the 8th of March. The all-new addition to the WTA International Tournaments events list, the Lyon Open 2020 has attracted Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin as its top seed at the $250,000 showdown that is taking place in Lyon, France.

Being played at Palais des Sports de Gerland, the Lyon Open is taking place on the hardcourt surface. Other than Kenin being the big pull at the event, there are other French favourites who are likely to give competition to the young American who is hoping to make it big by winning the opening edition at Lyon. After lacklustre performances in Dubai and Qatar, Kenin will be eager to get back to winning ways.

The other players to focus on in this week's action from Lyon will be French hopes Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Garcia, and Alizé Cornet, who are also gunning for glory. Initially, there was some controversy doing the rounds alleging that the event might get cancelled owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Europe.

The French government declared that no gathering of more than 5000 people in a contained place would be entertained which put the Lyon Open venue at threat.

However, the WTA officials quickly resolved the matter and said the capacity of the stadium stands at 3500 people and therefore falls within the norms set by the government.

WTA Lyon Open 2020:

Date: March 3 - 8, 2020

Tournament: Open 6ème Sens — Métropole de Lyon

Category: WTA International Tournaments

Location: Palais des Sports de Gerland, Lyon

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Prize Money: $250,000

Where to watch WTA Lyon Open 2020?

India - The matches will be not be shown here.

Live streaming details for WTA Lyon Open 2020

The WTA Lyon Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

The official WTA Lyon Open website will also show the live scores.