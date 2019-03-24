WTA Miami Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu overcomes Angelique Kerber again to extend winning streak

Miami Open 2019 - Day 6

A couple of months earlier in the Australian Open, Bianca Andreescu lost to the 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the 2nd round. Back then, no one would have thought that the 18-year-old would go on to script something so special by winning Indian Wells.

She came into the limelight with her stunning victory over Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals of Indian Wells. Many were surprised by the sheer dominance of her game as she thrashed the Spaniard 6-0,6-1.

She continued her top run with a win over Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals in three sets. In the final, she defeated Angelique Kerber in three tight sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to win her first Premier Mandatory event.

In Miami, she has continued her top run with another thrilling victory over Kerber in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

The first set was pretty tight with both the players breaking each other's serve. However, it was Andreescu who took control eventually, claiming the first set 6-4. The second set was as gripping as the first, with both players hitting powerful, angled cross-court shots in an attempt to dictate the points.

The German eventually prevailed to take the match into a third. However, for every question that Kerber asked of Andreescu, the Canadian had an answer, delivering winners throughout the match.

Andreescu hit 40 winners to Kerber's 19, a clear indication of her dominance. Andreescu is likely to face Wozniacki in the quarter-finals if she wins her next match and could possibly face Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals.

Since Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament due to an injury, the chances of Andreescu going all the way have increased.

Andreescu's expected route to the title:

4th round: Bianca Andreescu vs Anett Kontaveit

Quarter-finals: Bianca Andreescu vs Caroline Wozniacki

Semi-finals: Bianca Andreescu vs Petra Kvitova

Finals: Bianca Andreescu vs Sloane Stephens/Simona Halep

