WTA Ostrava: Jennifer Brady vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head & prediction | J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Match details

Fixture: Jennifer Brady vs Dayana Yastremska

Tournament: J&T Banka Ostrava Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Category: WTA Premier

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $528,500

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jennifer Brady vs Dayana Yastremska preview

US Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady will be looking to bounce back after her early French Open exit when she takes on World No. 29 Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Clay has never been kind to the fast-improving American, whose best results have come on hardcourts. Her 4-6, 6-3, 7-9 loss to Danish qualifier Clara Tauson in the first round of Roland Garros thus didn't come as much of a surprise.

Brady got some much-needed rest after her early exit from Paris which would have allowed her to recharge her batteries for the indoor hardcourt season.

The World No. 26 has been in fine form in recent months, winning the title at Lexington and advancing to the US Open semifinal, where she pushed eventual champion Naomi Osaka to three sets.

Brady will be looking to draw inspiration from that stunning display as she begins her challenge in Ostrava.

Dayana Yastremska

20-year-old Dayana Yastremska made a promising start to the season with a runner-up showing at Adelaide in her second tournament of the year. The Ukrainian beat sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, ninth seed Angelique Kerber and Donna Vekic en route to the final before falling to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Since then, though, she has suffered a series of early exits. At Roland Garros, the three-time WTA titlist was humbled by Daria Gavrilova, who was returning from a prolonged injury absence. The 4-6, 3-6 first-round loss would have served as a wake-up call for Yastremska ahead of her trip to Ostrava.

Jennifer Brady vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Jennifer Brady and Dayana Yastremska have never faced each other on tour so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Jennifer Brady vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Jennifer Brady's serve and forehand can be devastating when she is in form. A return to the surface she's most comfortable on should help her find some rhythm, and it won't be a surprise to see her paint the lines once again.

Yastremska is also a powerful striker of the ball and likes to dictate rallies from the back of the court but her inconsistency could prove to be her downfall. The Ukrainian's second serve tends to crumble under pressure and Brady will look to put that to the test by staying aggressive during her return games.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in straight sets.