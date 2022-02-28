WTA rankings update: Ashleigh Barty begins 117th week as World No. 1, ties Justine Henin for most weeks at the top 

Australia's Ashleigh Barty began her 117th week at the top of the WTA rankings on Monday, tying Justine Henin for seventh position on the list for most weeks at world No. 1 in women's tennis history.

Barty, who has won Wimbledon and the Australian Open over the past few months, will move into sole possession of the seventh spot on the list next week, with Monica Seles (178 weeks) the next milestone for her.

Barty has been at the top for 110 consecutive weeks now, which is the fifth longest consecutive streak at No. 1 in WTA rankings history. Only Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186 weeks), Martina Navratilova (156 weeks) and Chris Evert (113 weeks) have had longer uninterrupted reigns at the top of the WTA rankings.

With a lead of more than 2,900 points over her closest rival, Barty looks certain to move past Evert on that particular list next month.

Barbora Krejcikova climbs to No. 2 in WTA rankings for the first time

Barbora Krejcikova at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open

Meanwhile, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova climbed one spot to a career-best ranking of No. 2, swapping places with Aryna Sabalenka.

Doha champion Iga Swiatek jumped four spots to equal her career-best ranking of No. 4 while Doha runner-up Anett Kontaveit moved up two positions to make her top-5 debut at No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 includes Paula Badosa (-2 to No. 6), Maria Sakkari (-1 to No. 7), Karolina Pliskova (-3 to No. 8), Garbine Muguruza (No. 9) and Ons Jabeur (No. 10).

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who followed up her Dubai Open title by reaching the semifinals in Doha, climbed one spot to No. 12. American teen Coco Gauff, who reached the Doha quarterfinals, jumped four spots to No. 19.

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens leapfrogged 18 positions to No. 39 after winning the title in Guadalajara, her first singles crown since Miami in 2018.

Marie Bouzkova, who finished runner-up to Stephens in Mexico, moved up 15 spots to No. 81. The Williams sisters continued to rank outside the top 200, with Serena Williams at No. 237 and Venus Williams at No. 470

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala