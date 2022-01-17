WTA rankings update: Ashleigh Barty remains at the top but Sabalenka & Krejcikova have a shot at post-Australian Open No. 1 ranking

Ashleigh Barty remains World No. 1 for a 104th consecutive week, as per the latest WTA rankings released on Sunday.

25-year-old Barty has been ranked World No. 1 since September 9, 2019, and now owns the fifth-longest consecutive reign at the top of the world rankings.

186 weeks: Steffi Graf & Serena Williams

156 weeks: Martina Navratilova

113 weeks: Chris Evert

105 weeks: Ashleigh Barty (including Australian Open)

This marks the 111th overall week that Barty is ranked No. 1 and she is now within striking distance of eclipsing Justine Henin's tally of 117 weeks at the top. Henin is seventh on the all-time WTA list for most weeks at No. 1.

Barty is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka, who has lost both her matches in 2022 (No. 2), Garbine Muguruza (No. 3), Barbora Krejcikova (No. 4) and Karolina Pliskova (No. 5).

Both Sabalenka and Krejcikova have a chance of becoming World No. 1 at the conclusion of the Australian Open, depending on how the fortnight unfolds in Melbourne.

As per the WTA tour, Sabelanka could become World No. 1 if she reaches the Australian Open final and Barty loses before the quarterfinals. If the Australian reaches the last eight, then Sabalenka will need to win the Australian Open to become No. 1. Barty will ensure the top spot is out of Sabalenka's reach if she advances to her first Australian Open final.

Krejcikova, who made the final in Sydney this week, also needs to reach the final of the Slam to have a shot at becoming No. 1. If Barty reaches the third round or Sabalenka reaches the final, Krejcikova will need to win the Australian Open to become World No. 1. Barty can ensure the No. 1 ranking is out of reach for the Czechwoman by reaching the semifinals in Melbourne.

Sydney champion Paula Badosa climbs to a new career-high in WTA rankings

Paula Badosa after winning the Sydney Tennis Classic on January 15, 2022

Paula Badosa, who won her third career singles title in Sydney on Saturday, has climbed three spots to No. 6, a new career-best for the Spaniard. Badosa is followed in the WTA rankings by Anett Kontaveit (No. 7), Maria Sakkari (-2 to No. 8), Iga Swiatek (-1 to No. 9), and Ons Jabuer (No. 10).

Outside the top 10, 22-year-old Elena Rybakina climbed one spot to No. 12 while Coco Gauff jumped three spots to No. 16, a career-high for both players. At the age of 17, Gauff is now the highest-ranked teenager on the women's tour. The American overtook US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who remains put at No. 18, despite her early loss in Sydney.

Adelaide champion Madison Keys jumped 36 spots to No. 51 after winning her first title in more than two-and-a-half years. Adelaide runner-up Alison Riske moved up 11 spots to No. 46.

Also Read Article Continues below

23-time Major champion Serena Williams, who has not played since Wimbledon due to injury, dropped 12 spots to No. 59. With her 2021 Australian Open semifinal points dropping off after this fortnight, Williams will likely find herself out of the top 200 in the world rankings.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala