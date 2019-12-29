WTA Tour 2020: Who's playing where in January?

Published Dec 29, 2019



Serena Williams

With just around a week left for the WTA season of 2020 to get underway with the first set of tournaments from January 6, the excitement is rising in tennis circles and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars getting their campaign started once again.

While most big stars have confirmed their participation in the 2020 Australian Open, there is plenty of action before the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Keeping that in mind, here we discuss the participation of the women's players in the Australian Open warm-up tournaments.

Brisbane/Auckland/Shenzhen week

Karllina Pliskova won the Brisbane International in 2019

Brisbane International

Schedule: 6-12 January, 2020

Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre

Many top women in the world rankings have confirmed their participation in the Brisbane International, the season's first premier tournament.

It will be a tough race to the finish here, with world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Karolina Pliskova, former champions Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina and defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka all vying to start their off on the best footing.

Shenzhen Open

Schedule: 6-12 January, 2020

Venue: Shenzhen Longgang Sports Center

Belarussian star Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to reassert her dominance on Chinese soil when she steps out on court in Shenzhen, but is set to face stiff resistance from top seed Belinda Bencic, home favourite Wang Qiang, former no. 1 Garbine Muguruza and Belgian star Elise Mertens.

ASB Classic

Schedule: 6-12 January, 2020

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

The ASB classic has turned up the heat on other tournaments with the last-minute addition of Serena Williams to add to the already tough field led by defending champion Julia Goerges, Petra Matric and Carolina Wozniacki.

Williams and Wozniacki are also set to play doubles together as part of the retirement lap for the Danish former world no. 1.

Adelaide/Hobart Week

Petra Kvitova with the trophy of the now defunct Sydney International

Adelaide International

Schedule: 12-18 January, 2020

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Set to replace the Sydney International in the calendar is the newly minted Adelaide Open, which will see Simona Halep open her 2020 season. Sydney 2019 champion Kvitova will be keen on winning in the location, as will be the losing finalist Barty.

Other big names in the draw that might challenge the top stars are Matric, Kiki Bertens, Sofia Kenin and Johanna Konta.

Hobart International

Schedule: 13-18 January, 2020

Venue: Hobart International Tennis Centre

Mertens and Muguruza will lead the field in Hobart. Also featuring in the draw are the finds of 2019: Magda Linette and Elena Rybakina and seasoned campaigners including Caroline Garcia and Rebecca Peterson.

The tournament will also see the return of Sania Mirza to professional tennis after almost two years of absence. She will play in the doubles main draw alongside Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok.