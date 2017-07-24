WTA Wedding Fever: Agnieszka Radwanska, Andrea Hlavackova marry respective partners - best pictures

A number of WTA stars married over the weekend.

Two top WTA stars got married this past weekend following the fervour of Wimbledon!

Agnieszka Radwanska, who is currently ranked #10 on the singles circuit, and doubles ace Andrea Hlavackova - #9 on the doubles and a three-time Grand Slam winner, both married their respective partners over the weekend.

Radwanska married her long-term partner Dawid Celt, who is also her hitting partner and a former tennis player himself.

Hlavackova married

Each of their weddings was attended by a slew of tennis stars.

Here are the best pictures.

The happiest day of my life!! @vistulathemensworld @agnieszkamaciejak #vistulathemensworld A post shared by Aga Radwanska (@aradwanska) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Former World No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber at the wedding of Agnieszka Radwanska:

Image credit: User @tennis_photos on Twitter

Image courtesy WTA

Z nasza wspaniala panna mloda????❤️ With our wonderful bride????❤️ @aradwanska @angie.kerber @carowozniacki #the #day #after #wedding A post shared by Urszula Radwanska (@ularadwanska_official) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Wishing my friends Aga & Dawid a lifetime of happiness side-by-side ❤????#wedding #aga&dawid pic.twitter.com/m0aoC9os2J — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) July 23, 2017

????????????????☀️????❤️ A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

When one of your dearest and oldest friends gets married, it's time to celebrate!! What an amazing couple! Lots of love, health and happiness for years and years to come!! #Dawid&Aga #wedding A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Some photos from @aradwanska wedding ???? #tennis #radwanska #instasport #wta A post shared by Tennis News (@tennis1885) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT