WTA Wedding Fever: Agnieszka Radwanska, Andrea Hlavackova marry respective partners - best pictures

A number of WTA stars married over the weekend.

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
Tweets 24 Jul 2017, 14:07 IST

Two top WTA stars got married this past weekend following the fervour of Wimbledon!

Agnieszka Radwanska, who is currently ranked #10 on the singles circuit, and doubles ace Andrea Hlavackova - #9 on the doubles and a three-time Grand Slam winner, both married their respective partners over the weekend.


Radwanska married her long-term partner Dawid Celt, who is also her hitting partner and a former tennis player himself.

Each of their weddings was attended by a slew of tennis stars.

Here are the best pictures.



Former World No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber at the wedding of Agnieszka Radwanska:

Image credit: User @tennis_photos on Twitter
Image credit: User @tennis_photos on Twitter

Image courtesy WT
Image courtesy WTA


Some photos from @aradwanska wedding ???? #tennis #radwanska #instasport #wta

A post shared by Tennis News (@tennis1885) on

