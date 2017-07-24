WTA Wedding Fever: Agnieszka Radwanska, Andrea Hlavackova marry respective partners - best pictures
A number of WTA stars married over the weekend.
Two top WTA stars got married this past weekend following the fervour of Wimbledon!
Agnieszka Radwanska, who is currently ranked #10 on the singles circuit, and doubles ace Andrea Hlavackova - #9 on the doubles and a three-time Grand Slam winner, both married their respective partners over the weekend.
Radwanska married her long-term partner Dawid Celt, who is also her hitting partner and a former tennis player himself.
Hlavackova married
Each of their weddings was attended by a slew of tennis stars.
Here are the best pictures.
Former World No. 1s Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber at the wedding of Agnieszka Radwanska: