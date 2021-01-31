Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Donna Vekic vs Tsvetana Pironkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Donna Vekic vs Tsvetana Pironkova

Date: 1 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 9.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Donna Vekic vs Tsvetana Pironkova preview

Donna Vekic will have a chance to avenge her 2020 US Open loss as she takes on Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round of the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic.

The ninth-seeded Croat received a bye in the first round of the tournament, but she faces an uphill task against an increasingly dangerous looking opponent.

Tsvetana Pironkova

Pironkova has been in top form ever since her return to the game back in September last year. She has now won nine of her last 11 matches, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Here at the Yarra Valley Classic, the Bulgarian has been handed a near repeat of her US Open draw. She has already registered another win over Liudmila Samsanova, her opening-round opponent in both tournaments, and she continues to make small adjustments to her game.

Against Vekic, Pironkova is likely to rely on her big serve and her smart use of the court's angles to keep her opponent on the run.

Donna Vekic vs Tsvetana Pironkova head-to-head

Donna Vekic is yet to win a match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

Tsvetana Pironkova holds a dominant 4-0 lead over Donna Vekic in the duo's head-to-head. Besides the win in New York last year, Pironkova has also gotten the better of her younger opponent in San Antonio, Indian Wells and Sydney.

Donna Vekic vs Tsvetana Pironkova prediction

From the looks of things, Donna Vekic has never been able to find the right answer to Tsvetana Pironkova's unique brand of tennis. The youngster is yet to even take a set off of her opponent; the closest that she has come is a 7-5 set in Indian Wells back in 2016.

Vekic, needless to say, will have to try and do something different if she wishes to score her first win over Pironkova.

The Bulgarian has had quite a lot of match practice heading into this encounter, and she looks set for another win. Vekic will need to pull out a special performance, both in terms of tactics and execution, to stop Pironkova's march.

Prediction: Tsvetana Pironkova to win in straight sets.