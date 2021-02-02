Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: 3 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 9.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

The third round of the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic will see Garbine Muguruza take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a rematch of last year's Australian Open quarterfinal.

The two women have started their campaigns with rather convincing match wins, and will look to continue their solid form deep into the tournament. But for Pavlyuchenkova in particular, this match comes as an opportunity to avenge last year's loss.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The Russian has had a couple of highly successful seasons in Australia, with back-to-back quarterfinal showings in Melbourne being the highlights. Her power-packed game is well-suited to the courts Down Under, and Muguruza will be well aware of the threat.

The Spaniard herself likes to take control of matches early, and it will be interesting to see how the two players choose to approach this contest.

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza eked out a close two-set win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at last year's Australian Open

Garbine Muguruza leads Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-1 in head-to-head matchups. The only time the Russian was able to get the better of Muguruza was at the 2018 Stuttgart Open.

Garbine Muguruza vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Both Garbine Muguruza and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova play a similar style of aggressive tennis, and we can expect a close match. But given the somewhat lopsided head-to-head and the higher ranking, the Spaniard would have to be given a slight edge.

That said, Muguruza showed signs of slowing down towards the back end of last season, suffering some strange losses. She will have to find her stride quickly against Pavlyuchenkova if she wishes to progress further.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in two tight sets.