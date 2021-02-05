Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Garbine Muguruza vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Garbine Muguruza vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: 6 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: 12:30 pm local time, 7.00 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Garbine Muguruza vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Garbine Muguruza avenged her 2020 Australian Open final loss to Sofia Kenin, taking out the American in straight sets at the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic.

Up next for the Spaniard is the Czech youngster Marketa Vondrousova, who returned to a WTA semifinal after enduring a poor season in 2020.

Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova, who had her breakthrough run at the 2019 French Open, has struggled to sustain her good form in recent times. The Czech has battled through injury issues and a loss of form but will look to turn her fortunes around in the new season.

She entered the Yarra Valley Classic having lost to Hsieh Su-Wei in her season opener, but has done better in Melbourne. Vondrousova will need to bring her signature variety to keep Muguruza from getting into the groove.

Garbine Muguruza vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Garbine Muguruza

The two players have never crossed paths on the main tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Garbine Muguruza vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Garbine Muguruza has been playing some solid tennis all week. The former World No. 1 will be on a high after beating Sofia Kenin for the first time in three meetings.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has looked sharp all week and has dropped only nine games in three matches. Considering her form, the aggressive Muguruza is a heavy favorite to come out on top in this encounter.

For Marketa Vondrousova, the key will be to try and find in-roads into the Muguruza service games. The southpaw will have to make smart use of her drop shots and court craft, otherwise, the Spaniard is likely to power through this match.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in straight sets