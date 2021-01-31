Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Hsieh Su-wei vs Alison van Uytvanck preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Hsieh Su-wei vs Alison van Uytvanck

Date: 1 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 12 pm local time, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Hsieh Su-wei vs Alison van Uytvanck preview

The first round of the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic will see two crafty players - Hsieh Su-Wei and Alison Van Uytvanck - going up against each other on Monday.

Hsieh started her year with a surprise win against Marketa Vondrousova in Abu Dhabi. She went down to Marta Kostyuk in a hard-fought three-set battle in the next round, but will take heart from her performances in the two matches.

Alison Van Uytvanck

Van Uytvanck, on the other hand, hasn't played a singles match since the French Open in October last year. Needless to say, she could be a little rusty off the bat.

The Belgian enjoys playing in quick conditions, where she can make the best use of her big serve and flat groundstrokes. She had a largely forgettable time in Australia last year, and will be keen on changing that.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Alison van Uytvanck head-to-head

Hsieh Su-wei will be keen on improving her singles results from last year

Alison van Uytvanck leads Hsieh Su-Wei in the head-to-head by a slender 2-1 margin. The Belgian won the duo's first two meetings, but her opponent was able to pull one back the last time they played each other - at the 2014 Guangzhou Open.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Alison van Uytvanck prediction

Given the duo's similar approach to the game and their close head-to-head record, this one looks like a fairly well-balanced match-up.

We shouldn't expect a lot of power hitting or too many long-drawn-out baseline rallies, as neither Hsieh not Van Uytvanck enjoys getting into physical matches. Instead, the two will look to outsmart each other with guile and crafty shot-making.

This match could well be decided by the smallest of margins, and you have to wonder if the extra bit of match practice could tilt the odds in Hsieh's favor.

Prediction: Hsieh Su-wei to win in three sets.