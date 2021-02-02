Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska

Date: 3 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Approx. 4.30 pm local time, 11 am IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska preview

Petra Kvitova needed nearly two hours to beat a spirited Venus Williams in their second round match at the Yarra Valley Classic that concluded late last night.

Both women took very little time to find their range, hitting a total of 63 winners between them. But in the end it was Kvitova who played the big points better, and she was able to close out the match 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Nadia Podoroska

Awaiting Kvitova in the next round is the 14th-seeded Nadia Podoroska, who seems to be continuing her run of good form from last season.

The Argentine had her breakthrough at the 2020 French Open, where she made it to the semifinals. She has since reached another WTA quarterfinal and broken into the top 50 of the world rankings.

Podoroska is off to a good start in Melbourne too, and has dropped only 11 games so far. She has a consistent baseline-oriented game, which bodes well for her given Kvitova's vulnerability against that particular brand of tennis.

Advertisement

Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will be the firm favorite heading into the match.

Petra Kvitova and Nadia Podoroska have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Petra Kvitova enters this contest as the firm favorite, but she would be expecting a tough fight from her opponent.

Nadia Podoroska definitely has the game to trouble the best, as she showed in her performances last year. Making her main draw debut in Paris, Podoroska reeled off eight match wins (including three wins in the qualifiers) without exhibiting any sign of exhaustion.

Needless to say, the Argentine will look to turn this into a physical affair. She will try to force Kvitova to play a few extra shots and engage her in long drawn out baseline rallies, which is where her defensive prowess really shines.

Advertisement

For Kvitova, it will be all about first strike tennis, as is often the case. If she can manage to sustain the level of intent that she showed in her encounter against Venus, the Czech should be able to score a win against Podoroska.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.