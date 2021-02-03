Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins

Date: 4 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 6.30 pm local time, 1 pm IST

Advertisement

Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins preview

Serena Williams looks to continue her solid start to the 2021 season as she takes on compatriot Danielle Collins in the quarterfinals of the Yarra Valley Classic on Thursday.

Williams will be keen to get over the disappointing finish to last season. She had to withdraw from Roland Garros after the first round due to injury, following a semifinal exit at the US Open.

Serena's form in Melbourne so far has been impeccable, with her injury problems seemingly behind her. The American got past both Daria Gavrilova and Tsvetsana Pironkova in the early rounds without much difficulty. The 23-time Major winner is yet to drop a set or concede a break of serve in the tournament so far.

Danielle Collins at the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic

Williams' quarterfinal opponent is fellow American and World No. 46 Danielle Collins, who has made a name for herself on the WTA Tour in the recent past.

Advertisement

Collins made the quarterfinals of Roland Garros last year, defeating the likes of Garbine Muguruza and Ons Jabeur, before bowing out to Sofia Kenin. The American has got off to a remarkable start in 2021 as well, defeating World No. 6 Karolina Pliskova in the third round without dropping a set all week.

Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter at the Yarra Valley Classic is the first meeting between Serena Williams and Danielle Collins, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Serena Williams vs Danielle Collins prediction

Serena Williams

Serena Williams may be the favorite over Danielle Collins in terms of ranking and accomplishments. But given the form of both players this week, this quarterfinal encounter could be a potential blockbuster.

Collins is one of the biggest hitters on tour and has an incredibly imposing style of tennis. She has the grit and determination to rattle top players. Collins can hold her own from the back of the court and is known to be able to reset quickly after disappointing results.

Advertisement

Williams, on the other hand, has been superb in her opening rounds, serving with precision and looking sharp from the back of the court. The American will be cautious with her own second serve though, which Collins will look to target. But Serena has the overall game and the experience to stave off the challenge, and progress to the semifinals.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in three sets.