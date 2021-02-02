Yarra Valley Classic 2021: Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova

Date: 3 February 2021

Tournament: Yarra Valley Classic 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova preview

Serena Williams made a solid start to her 2021 season, scoring a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova in her opening match at the Yarra Valley Classic.

The 23-time Major winner has been rewarded with a clash against Tsvetana Pironkova, who continues her splendid run of form.

Tsvetana Pironkova

Pironkova has started the year with a clean 5-0 record. She kicked off the season with three match wins at the Australian Open qualifiers held in Dubai last month. The Bulgarian has followed that up with upset wins over Liudmila Samsonova and Donna Vekic in Melbourne.

Pironkova will now face Serena Williams for the third time since her comeback to the sport at the 2020 US Open. While she put up a valiant fight against her more fancied opponent in New York, she wasn't able to break through. The 33-year-old was given a walkover at the duo's second meeting in Paris.

Pironkova will still look to find a way to get past Williams, who hasn't had her best results in Australia in the last couple of years.

Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova head-to-head

Williams will be looking to improve on her results from last year.

Serena Williams leads Tsvetana Pironkova 5-0 in the head-to-head. That said, the American hasn't always dominated those matches as many of those wins have come in close three-setters.

Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova prediction

Even with her struggles in the recent couple of seasons, Williams enters most of her matches as a firm favorite. This third-round encounter is no exception.

The American was good on her serve and looked sharp overall in her win over Daria Gavrilova. She will look to dominate with the first delivery against Pironkova, who isn't known to possess a big return.

It is the rallies, especially on the second serve, where Williams is likely to face most trouble. Pironkova has an arsenal of trick shots and forehand slices that have troubled Williams in the past.

With both women playing some good tennis, this match seems to be heading towards another close finish. Pironkova will need to be brave and take her chances against Williams, otherwise, the American will prevail.

Prediction: Serena Williams to win in three sets