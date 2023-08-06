"Yea this is me with a helmet"- When Rafael Nadal did sightseeing in Washington wearing a helmet similar to his recent vacation in Greece

Rafael Nadal is currently on vacation in Greece with his family as he spends some time away from tennis with the aim of returning in 2024.

The Spaniard hasn't been in action since the Australian Open where he suffered a disastrous second-round exit. He suffered a hip injury during the tournament which prevented him from taking part in several tournaments, including the French Open.

Nadal claimed that he was taking a break from tennis and that the 2024 season would be the last of his career. The 37-year-old has since undergone arthroscopic surgery on his hip.

Nadal is currently vacationing with his family and has been providing updates on it, the most recent of which was an image of him on an All Terrain Vehicle wearing a helmet.

This is similar to when he wore a helmet while sightseeing in Washington during the 2021 Citi Open. It all started with he sharing an image of himself in front of the U.S. Capitol, only to wrongly tag it as the White House.

Matthew. @MFallingStar18 ATTENTION: @RafaelNadal posted this photo on Instagram thinking he was at the White House I’m having a seizure pic.twitter.com/oNPVPifhjp

Despite his error, which he later rectified, Nadal shared more images of himself exploring Washington, including one where he posed while wearing a helmet on top of a neon cap. The Spaniard wrote in his caption:

"Yeah it's me with a helmet."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion endured a disappointing run at the Citi Open as he suffered a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 defeat to Lloyd Harris in the third round.

Rafael Nadal has won eight titles in the United States so far

2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has won eight titles in the United States so far in his career. These include four US Open triumphs, three wins at the Indian Wells Masters, and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in 2013.

The Spaniard's first tournament win in the US came in 2007 when he won the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells by beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 7-5 in the final. He won the Masters 1000 event another two times in 2009 and 2013.

His first of four US Open titles came in 2010 by beating Djokovic in the final, thus completing the career Grand Slam. He beat the Serb to win his second title in Flushing Meadows in 2013 before claiming it in 2017 and 2019, the latter being his last tournament win in the United States.

The former World No. 1's last appearance at an American competition came at the 2022 US Open where he was seeded second. The King of Clay reached the fourth round of the New York Major with wins over Rinky Hijikata, Fabio Fognini, and Richard Gasquet.

