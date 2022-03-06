"You feel he can do anything he wants on the court but he always makes the right decision" - Marcos Giron on facing Rafael Nadal

Marcos Giron has revealed he was surprised by Rafael Nadal's shot selection when facing the legendary Spaniard for the first time at the 2022 Australian Open. The American lauded the World No. 4's ability to "always make the right decision" on court, despite having so many options in his game.

Nadal defeated Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of the Australian Open in January. He broke Giron five times, did not lose serve and faced just two break points during the one-hour-49-minute contest.

The 35-year-old went on to win his second Australian Open crown and a men's record 21st Grand Slam title. He became just the second player in the Open Era after great rival Novak Djokovic to win all four Majors at least twice.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Giron reflected on the experience of facing Nadal in Melbourne.

"It was interesting because I've seen him play, obviously an insane amount of matches, throughout my whole life - you know, growing up playing tennis," Giron said. "But that being said, I was kind of surprised with his shot selection in the sense that, kind of when you play him, you feel that he can do anything that he wants on the court but he always makes the right decision."

"He's always able to choose a shot that [gets] him back in the point and gives him an opportunity," Giron continued. "He always - whenever there's a marginal opportunity - he always seems to take advantage of it. He wasn't just blasting winners - you see him in practice absolutely annihilating the ball and you know he has the ability to - but he doesn't play like that, he works his way into the point."

The World No. 55 also emphasized the Mallorcan's ability to capitalize on shots that land slightly shorter during rallies.

"You think a shot's open and he gives himself time to get back into that point," Giron added. "As soon as you leave a ball a little shorter, he's very quick to take advtantage of it. And when he's on defense, he's always able to negotiate it. And like I said, if you leave the ball short, he takes advantage of it and next thing you know - five shots later you're behind the Melbourne sign and he's hitting a short forehand winner."

Rafael Nadal is unbeaten in 2022 heading into Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the Mexican Open 2022

Rafael Nadal has made an undefeated 15-0 start to the 2022 season, winning all three events he has played. The Spaniard claimed the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 event and the Australian Open in January, before securing the Mexican Open ATP 500 crown in Acapulco last month.

The World No. 4 is set to feature at the first ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year in Indian Wells next week. The 35-year-old is a three-time Indian Wells champion, having won the title in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala