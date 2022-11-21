"It looks different than it did five years ago" - Andy Roddick explains why Novak Djokovic now has the edge on Rafael Nadal

Andy Roddick believes that Novak Djokovic is in the best shape of his life and is currently ahead of Rafael Nadal in the pecking order.

Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title on Sunday by defeating World No. 3 Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in Turin. The 21-time Grand Slam champion finished off the week undefeated and went home with a record $4.74 million prize money.

Former World No. 1 Roddick praised the Serbian and credited his discipline for all the success he has had in his glittering career.

"His discipline. His body does not look like a typical body that's at the end of the road. You look at the flexibility, he hasn't lost anything as far as movement and if anything he has only gotten better from 28 to 35," Roddick said.

The American also compared the physical abilities of Djokovic and Nadal, who are in their mid-30s and excelling at the top of the sport.

"You won't find a bigger Rafa fan than me but it looks different than it did five years ago. He has to adjust the way he plays, he's having to play higher risk and end points a little sooner which means we see a lot more peaks and valleys. He's not able to run balls down like he was able without paying a physical bill. Novak still seems that he's able to rely on his body a little more no matter which type of strategy," he added.

"In my mind, I always see myself as the best player in the world" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy at the 2022 ATP Finals

Djokovic has won five titles this season and, on the back of his ATP Finals triumph, finishes the year as the World No. 5. In his press conference in Turin, the Serbian revealed that in his mind he felt like the best player in the world after winning the ATP Finals.

"In my mind, I always see myself as the best player in the world, of course. I have that kind of mentality and that kind of approach. Regardless of who is across the net, regardless of what the surface is, regardless of what season it is, what number of the professional season in my career we're facing, I mean, it's always the same," he said.

"The ambitions are as high as possible. That kind of approach, I feel it brought me to where I am sitting here today as a 35-year-old, holding one of the biggest trophies in the sport," he added.

