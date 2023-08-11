"You should never speak to another human like that" - Danielle Collins slammed for 'shut your mouth' comments to Maria Sakkari by Liam Broady

British tennis player Liam Broady commented on the argument that happened between Maria Sakkari and Danielle Collins at the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal.

Collins defeated Sakkari in the second round of the Canadian Open, 6-4, 6-2, but the result wasn't the main talking point between fans after the match was over.

During the second set, after a missed first serve, Sakkari hit the ball in the direction of the stands in anger. Collins reacted by asking the chair umpire whether they saw what happened.

After the Greek explained that the ball didn't hit anyone after her shot, the American told her to "shut her mouth."

One Twitter user pointed out that the "shut your mouth" comment was uncalled for regardless of the situation, with Liam Broady coming to the replies in agreement.

"It doesn't matter what situation on a tennis court you should never speak to another human like that," Broady wrote.

Another tennis fan replied to the Brit, advocating for Collins' behavior and accusing Sakkari of lying.

"Sakkari was lying and trying to downplay what she just did… shutting her mouth was the best thing possible. Let’s stop feeling pity for millionaire athletes every time they have to deal with a bit of adversity," the fan wrote on Twitter.

Broady wasn't done, as he then doubled down on his stance.

"Don't think it's very hard to just speak to people with respect mate. Now shut your mouth," Broady stated, adding a winking emoji.

Screengrab from Twitter

Liam Broady to play Lloyd Harris in Cary Challenger 2023 quarterfinals

Liam Broady at Wimbledon 2023

Liam Broady has had success so far at the Cary Challenger, reaching the quarterfinals where he will face South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Broady defeated Eliot Spizzirri, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round of the tournament, and Blake Ellis, 6-3, 6-3, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Harris bested Shintaro Mochizuki, 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-2, in the first round, and Arthur Cazaux, 6-4, 7-6(4), in the second.

The Brit and the South African have met once during their careers. Harris managed to win the match played in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Aptos Challenger, 6-2, 6-2.

If Broady manages to defeat Harris, it will be the first time he has managed three wins in a row since the Biel Challenger in March 2023. He then lost to Jurij Rodionov in the final, having to retire after losing the first set 6-3.

The winner of the first quarterfinal of the 2023 Cary Challenger will face either Rinky Hijikata or Adam Walton in the semifinals.