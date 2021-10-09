"You're always going to have people that react negatively and others that are going to be supportive" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on toilet break controversy

In a recent conversation with the ATP, Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke about the conditions at the BNP Paribas Open, the bathroom break controversies that have plagued him in recent weeks, and how he's dealt with the daily grind of the ATP Tour.

The BNP Paribas Open was moved from its usual March slot to October this year. According to the Greek, the conditions are drier now as compared to when the event happens in March, which is a good thing for him.

On a lighter note, the Greek stated that he's going to sweat less since it's dry, which would allow him to spend more time on the court than in the bathroom.

"The conditions seem to be dry, the balls we kind of get used to them. I've played with the 'Penn' balls in Boston so it's quite similar," Tsitsipas said. "I feel like it is drier than it is in March, which is not a bad thing and I think that makes for less sweating, less bathroom breaks which is a good thing for me. I need less time spent in bathroom and more time spent on court."

Tsitsipas' extended bathroom breaks stirred up plenty of controversy at last month's US Open. The Greek, on his part, believes people read too much into the incidents.

The 23-year-old, who has profusely defended his antics in the past, pointed out once again that he had no ulterior motive for taking extended breaks in the middle of matches, and that he simply wanted to change his sweaty clothes.

"You're always going to have people that react negatively and others that are going to be supporting you," Tsitsipas added. "But you're the only person that knows the truth and what goes behind it. I'm just a person who under humid conditions, sweats a lot and I do need it. It just makes me feel so much better."

"It's important to embrace the small little things that give you the inner satisfaction" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas was the runner-up at the 2021 French Open.

During the conversation, Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed the importance of starting every day with a clean slate. The Greek said he doesn't see tennis strictly as a job and tries to enjoy the sport without worrying too much about the outcomes.

"It is important to go with a fresh mindset out on the court every single day," he said. "I don't only necessarily see it as a job, you know, try to enjoy what you're doing out on the court and just not expect always results."

According to Tsitsipas, it is unhealthy to only focus on results. The Greek reckons players sometimes have to take a step back and look at the larger picture to truly make progress.

"The results will come if you do the, if you structure it the right way and sometimes I think we all obsess over, just putting too much into it and giving too much and sometimes you have to take a step back and have a better view of the whole situation of what you're trying to do."

Tsitsipas also spoke about how he has changed his approach to tennis over the years. The Greek said he was extremely intense when he started out on the tour, which led to his burnout and stunted his progress.

"I used to be very intense a few years ago when I first started on the tour and I was trying to put 100 percent in every single week in and week out and that eventually led to burnout which not many players like to have and it kind of keeps you behind."

The Greek said the lack of results despite the hard work meant he didn't enjoy the sport like he did at the start.

"It's just nothing goes your way. You're just trying so much more than you have done before and there's no result coming out of it, there's no satisfaction coming out of it, not enjoying as much as you did before and the game doesn't feel the same anymore," he admitted.

Tsitsipas said he only felt better once adjusted his expectations and "embraced the little things."

"It's just important to embrace the small little things that give you the inner satisfaction and willingness to compete and play and that comes from less expectations, more fun."

