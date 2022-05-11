"You really have to have the right nutrition, the right game plan, like physically, mentally, emotionally, everything" - Bianca Andreescu's advice to Emma Raducanu

In a highly-anticipated battle between US Open champions, Bianca Andreescu prevailed over Emma Raducanu in the first round of the 2022 Italian Open. However, much to the disappointment of fans and players alike, the match ended prematurely as the Brit was forced to retire in the second set with a back injury.

At 21 years of age, Andreescu was the slightly older player in the encounter - but a vastly more experienced one when it comes to injuries. Following her breakthrough season in 2019 in which she lifted her maiden Grand Slam in New York, the Canadian was out of action for nearly two years owing to problems with her knee.

At the conclusion of her match with Raducanu in Rome, Andreescu was asked if she had any advice for the 19-year-old on how to deal with such setbacks. The former World No. 4 opined that experience is the best teacher and pointed out the need to look after yourself physically, mentally and emotionally.

"I think that you really have to experience it to really know what you need. But you're playing the best players, you really have to have the right nutrition, the right game plan, like physically, mentally, emotionally, everything," she said.

The Canadian stressed the importance of scheduling to prevent injury since the tour runs from January to the end of October without a break.

"It's not easy being on tour. From January to, yeah, October, end of October, that's a long time. You really have to schedule your training properly, your competition, all of that," she explained. "You also have to know that injuries are a part of the game. But the best thing you can do is try to prevent. I think that's kind of the advice I can give her," she added.

Andreescu was also asked about the relationship she shared with the press. The 21-year-old explained that she didn't have a problem with the media except for last year, which was "a little bit different."

"I don't have a problem with the media. It's part of the sport. Even over the years, I mean, last year was a little bit different because I was going through some things, so I didn't like the media too much," she said.

Andreescu added that she treated everybody the same way, irrespective of their profession or position in society. As a passionate person, she believes in being herself and giving 100% to everything.

"I like to treat everybody the same no matter what. Even if it's a maid at the hotel or a waiter at the restaurant, I always treat people the same. That's how my parents raised me," she continued. "I'm a very passionate person. I give 100% in everything. I also want to give you guys 100% because that's just who I am. I don't want to portray myself as someone different."

"Last year I would have cried in my pillow for two days straight, now I just feel more hungry" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu with the 2019 US Open trophy

Speaking to the press on the progress of her comeback, Andreescu revealed that she was "happy with everything."

"I'm very happy with everything. Basically I feel like I'm very committed, I'm very determined on what I want to do and how I want to do things now," she said.

The Canadian reflected on her match against Jessica Pegula in Madrid last week (which she ended up losing in straight sets) and focused on a key difference from last year. She explained that there is a hunger to do better this time around.

"Actually playing my match against Pegula, it was like super up and down, but that was a great reality check from the universe," Andreescu noted. "I'm very pleased with how I regrouped from that. Last year I would have cried in my pillow for two days straight. Now I just feel more hungry and motivated to continue and to be better."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala