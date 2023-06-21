"You can't do that!" - Former Serena Williams coach criticizes Stefanos Tsitsipas for attempted hindrance at Halle

Former Serena Williams coach Rennae Stubbs criticized Stefanos Tsitsipas' behavior during a match at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle on Wednesday, June 21.

During his second-round match against Nicolas Jarry, Stefanos Tsitsipas raised his arms just before his opponent was about to hit the ball. Stubbs posted a video of the moment on social media, criticizing the Greek's behavior which looked like it had the goal to hinder his opponent.

"What is Stef doing here? You can't do that!" Stubbs stated.

Reactions from tennis fans were even harsher than from the former Serena Williams coach, with many finding a similarity with WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

"Swiatek does it all the time lol," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Just making himself more hatable, ridiculous for a pro to be doing that nonsense," another fan was critical of Tsitsipas.

The World No. 5 ended up losing the match to Jarry, 6-7(7), 5-7, continuing to have a troublesome grass court season. He also lost to Richard Gasquet, 6-7(8), 6-2, 5-7, in the second round of the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

The match in Halle was Tsitsipas' second defeat to Jarry on grass, after the second round of the 2019 s-Hertogenbosch Open. He bested the Chilean in straight sets in the third round of the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters though.

Jarry will face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle on Friday, June 23.

Stefanos Tsitsipas criticizes Netflix's Breaking Point

Stefanos Tsitsipas during the 2022 Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas has recently revealed that he is not a fan of Netlifx's documentary Break Point.

The World No. 5 stated that he didn't like how the production portrayed his rivalry with Nick Kyrgios, especially with the drama that happened at Wimbledon in 2022.

Tsitsipas feels the documentary is looking for dramatic occurrences, rather than perhaps showing the true story between the two players.

"I'm not a big fan of the whole production. They could have done a significantly better job, to be honest. I'm a bit disappointed there. What we get here has more to do with gossip and soap opera. That doesn't belong there in my opinion," Tsitsipas told Eurosport.

Even though he doesn't like it, the Greek admitted that Neftlix can do whatever it wants with Break Point.

"It just feels more like a reality TV show, But they like the drama, they want the drama, so let them do it. We gave them permission, they are in full control. And we learn from our mistakes, I think," Tsitsipas added.

Break Point has 10 episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

