Yuki Bhambri into quarter-finals at ATP Washington Open

Bhambri is a former World No. 88

25-year-old Bhambri beat defending champion Gael Monfils in his last match

Former Australian Open juniors winner Yuki Bhambri is into the quarter-finals of the ATP500 Washington Open, also known as the Citi Open. Bhambri beat Argentine Guido Pella in a three-set 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 win in the Round of 16 following up on a Round of 32 match against the defending champion, Gael Monfils.

Bhambri, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, is a former juniors World No. 1, and won the Australian Open boys' singles in 2009, when he was 17 years old.

The win brings Bhambri back into the top 200; he is projected to finish around the 150 mark if he has a strong finish at the Washington Open.

Andre Agassi is the most successful player at the tournament, winning the title a record 5 times. Among those currently active on Tour, it is Juan Martin del Potro who leads with 3 titles. The tall Argentine is currently (at the time of writing) playing Kei Nishikori in his own Round of 16 match.

Bhambri will now play South African former top-10 player Kevin Anderson in the quarter-finals.

