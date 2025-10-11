  • home icon
  Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open Qualifiers 2025

Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open Qualifiers 2025

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Oct 11, 2025 19:55 GMT
Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson - Image Source - Getty
Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson - Image Source - Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson

Date: October 12, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open

Round: Second Round (Qualifiers)

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson preview

Putintseva at the 2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Putintseva at the 2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Yulia Putintseva will take on Talia Gibson in the second qualification round of the Ningbo Open qualifiers.

also-read-trending Trending

Putintseva has had a decent season so far. Apart from third round exits in Melbourne and Paris, she reached the last 16 in Charleston and Nottingham. She also participated in the US Open, but lost to Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.

Putintseva entered the qualifiers in Ningbo after a quarterfinal appearance in Suzhou and a first round exit in Wuhan. She started her campaign by crusing past Katarzyna Kawa, 6-0, 6-3 in the qualifiers.

Gibson at the Hobart International - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Gibson at the Hobart International - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Talia Gibson has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Nantes and Granby, she reached the semifinals in Tokyo and Jingshan. Despite a spirited performance against Ye Xin Ma, the Chinese pro defeated her in the Jingshan Open.

Gibson entered the Ningbo after a first round exit in Suzhou. She started her campaign with a hard-fought victory over Lucia Bronzetti, 6-3, 7-6(6). The Australian rocketed eight aces and won 80% of her first serve points in the last round.

Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Yulia Putintseva
Talia Gibson
All odds are sourced by BetUS.

Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson prediction

Putintseva will be worried about her last two season on the main tour. Despite having the skills to succeed, the Kazakh has struggled to make a valuable contribution on tour. She will be desperate to finish the season on a high note and do well in the Ningbo Open.

Gibson, on the contrary, has yet to find her feet on the main tour. The 21-year-old has done well on the ITF circuit and will be difficult to beat in Ningbo. She has a steady all-around game with solid groundstrokes especially off the forehand wing.

Considering their recent results and experience on hardcourts, Putintseva should be able to win this encounter. She's most likely to power through the final qualifier and secure a main draw berth in Ningbo.

Pick: Putintseva to win in three sets.

Yulia Putintseva vs Talia Gibson betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Gibson to register more aces than Putintseva.

Aman Mohamed

