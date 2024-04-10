Zendaya's top 5 tennis-themed looks for the Challengers' press tour

Zendaya-starrer tennis drama “Challengers” will have its theatrical release in the US later this month, but the movie has already generated plenty of buzz in the lead-up.

The Luca Guadagnino directorial will have Zendaya play a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach, and the star is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the movie is a big success.

Zendaya has been at the forefront of an extensive press tour and has managed to impress tennis fans by choosing to opt for tennis-themed outfits in almost every media appearance.

Here, we take a look back at her top-5 looks for the “Challengers” press tour:

#5 Zendaya's Paris photocall

Zendaya during the "Challengers" Paris Photocall

Zendaya opted for a green-and-white chequered dress for the film’s Paris photocall, two colors very dear to tennis fans.

The fact that she was photographed in the lush lawns outside the picturesque Maison De L'Amerique Latine in Paris, France, only made the Wimbledon connection stronger.

The star paired her Louis Vuitton dress with a hair band and white heels for the perfect 60s throwback.

#4 Challengers' Australian Premiere

"Challengers" Australian Premiere - Arrivals

The Challengers has already had its Australian premiere and of course, the leading lady was in Sydney to grace the red carpet on the occasion.

Zendaya donned a custom-made green gown designed by Loewe. The dress featured a bold leg slit and the silhouette of a tennis player. A tennis ball cut-out lent the perfect finishing touch to the outfit, which the actor combined with matching heels.

#3 Challengers' UK Premiere

Zendaya at "Challengers" UK Premiere.

The UK is home to the oldest tennis tournament in the world — the Wimbledon Championships, which still holds its traditions, the most famous being the all-white mandate on the outfits.

It was only fair that Zendaya went for a white Thom Browne gown for the film's UK premiere. The dress featured mesh pleats and embroidered tennis rackets in a criss-cross shape, not much different from the logo of the All England Club, where Wimbledon is hosted.

The actor completed the all-white look with a big bow and white heels.

#2 Rome photocall

Zendaya during "Challengers" Photocall In Rome.

Zendaya went for a more tennis-dress look during the “Challengers” photocall in Rome.

The silver Loewe dress was custom-made, featuring a plunging neckline and pleats on the skirt. The beauty of the outfit was that it could just as easily be worn to a practice session.

The highlight of the look had to be her white footwear that came with actual tennis balls attached to the heels.

#1 Sporty Lacoste tennis ensemble for Australian leg

Before the UK Premiere, Zendaya had opted for tennis whites during the promotions’ Australian Tour.

And what better brand to be wearing than Lacoste, which has such a rich tradition in tennis. The custom outfit saw her wear a white crop top and shorts covered by a netted skirt. She chose to accessorize it with Bulgari jewels.

The look combines sporty goodness with red carpet glamour to easily qualify as Zendaya’s best look for the “Challengers” press tour.