Madrid Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (2) Alexander Zverev

Date: 8 May 2022.

Tournament: Madrid Open.

Round: Semi-Finals

Venue: Madrid, Spain.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €6,744,165.

Match Timing: Not before 9pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports18 & Voot

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev preview

Tsitsipas in action against Rublev at the Madrid Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Alexander Zverev for a place in the finals of the Madrid Open on Saturday.

Tsitsipas faced a tricky quarterfinal opponent in Andrey Rublev. The Greek player started off really well and looked in sublime touch, continuing his good form on claycourt. Rublev fought back to take the second set, hitting some unbelievable passing shots to take the match into a decider. His plan looked like it was working in the final set too, but Tsitsipas found a way back into the match and won 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev faced Canadian Felix Auger- Aliassime in the quarterfinals. The defending champion looked devastating from the baseline, hitting clean backhand winners to put pressure on Aliassime. Zverev will look to keep his double faults in check against Tsitsipas, with the German serving nine double faults against the Canadian.

José Morgado @josemorgado Defending champion Alexander Zverev wins an 8th consecutive match in Madrid, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 to reach the semifinals in Madrid.



Rematch from the Monte Carlo semifinal vs. Tsitsipas tomorrow.



Tsitsipas is the only player that beat Zverev here since 2017!! Defending champion Alexander Zverev wins an 8th consecutive match in Madrid, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-5 to reach the semifinals in Madrid. Rematch from the Monte Carlo semifinal vs. Tsitsipas tomorrow.Tsitsipas is the only player that beat Zverev here since 2017!! https://t.co/tfZcRaHu56

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two players, with Tsitspas leading their head-to-head 7-5. His most recent victory against the German was at the Monte-Carlo Masters semifinals, where he beat him in straight sets.

A significant proportion of their matches have gone the distance, with their five-set epic semifinal at Roland Garros last year being among the best matches the pair have played.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Name Handicap Moneyline Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -170 +2.5(-315) Over 22.5(-130) Alexander Zverev +140 +4.5(-278) Under 22.5(-120)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Both players are offensive baseliners, but Tsitsipas is known for approaching the net more often than his German counterpart. Tsitsipas will look to take the ball early and not let Zverev settle into any kind of rhythm or use his backhand to set up winners against the Greek.

Zverev will need to be patient and not commit too many unforced errors or double faults. Given how well Tsitsipas is playing and Zverev's recent form leaving a lot to be desired, the German will have to play exceptionally well to topple Tsitsipas, who will be the favorite to win the match.

Prediction : Tsitsipas to win in 3 sets.