Besiktas end negotiations with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate and Sergio Ramos due to disagreement over finances

Besiktas have announced that they will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca and his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos.

The Turkish Super Lig club have released a statement confirming the news. They state on their official website:

"Contact was made with both Anderson Talisca and his club and Sergio Ramos, who has his testimonial; Negotiations, which were carried out considering the interests of our club, were terminated due to disagreements on financial issues."

Ramos, 37, is a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following the expiration of his contract. The Spaniard was in Galatasaray's sights before Besiktas moved ahead of them in the race for the defender.

However, it appears Ramos' financial demands have proven too much of an ask for Kara Kartallar. This also seems to be the case for Talisca, 29, who insisted just days before talks between himself and the Turkish outfit took place that he would be staying at Al Nassr (via KingFut):

“I’ve got no intention to leave Al Nassr. I’m very happy here and I’ve just renewed my contract for another three years."

Sergio Ramos' availability was enticing given his illustrious career that has seen him become one of European football's greatest defenders. He won 22 major trophies with his former club Real Madrid while playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish defender moved to PSG in 2021 when his contract expired. He was a regular for the Parisians last season, featuring 45 times across competitions, scoring four goals, providing one assist, and helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Talisca enjoyed a superb past season at Mrsool Park amid Ronaldo's arrival in January. He bagged 21 goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Sergio Ramos after he reaches 60 million followers on Instagram

Ronaldo joked with Ramos.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos enjoyed much success together at Madrid. They were part of a Los Blancos side that won four UEFA Champions League trophies. It's fair to say that the pair's friendship is still intact judging by their hilarious exchange on Instagram.

Ramos has reached 60 million followers on the social media platform. He celebrated this feat with a post, writing:

"We started in 2014 and - although it seems impossible - we are now 60 million strong. To celebrate this and return some of the love you all give me, I’ve got a great competition for you: a giveaway of 20 pairs of signed Mizuno boots."

However, Ronaldo was quick to inform his former Madrid teammate that he has a long way to go in reaching his Instagram following. He replied in the comments:

"You need another zero to catch me."

Cristiano Ronaldo has an astounding 601 million Instagram followers. He is the most followed person on the social media platform.