"Now I am the idiot who doesn’t want Messi in MLS" - Charlotte FC boss Miguel Angel Ramirez clears the air about his comments on PSG star

Charlotte FC manager Miguel Angel Ramirez has cleared the air about his recent comments on Lionel Messi possibly joining the MLS. Ramirez claimed that the media twisted his words and now he looks like the 'idiot' who doesn't want the PSG superstar in the United States.

During a recent interaction with Goal.com, the Charlotte FC manager was asked about his opinion on seeing the Barcelona legend play in the MLS. Ramirez suggested that, in terms of impact on society, the Argentine maestro doesn't need to make the switch to the US.

However, his comments were taken in the wrong sense and Ramirez has now cleared the air by saying that he would be more than happy to welcome the PSG star to join Charlotte FC.

“The media is cutting what I’m saying to get clicks, and now I am the idiot who doesn’t want Messi in MLS,” Ramirez said in Spanish. “I want Messi to come, and if he would come to Charlotte FC, even better. Let him come to Charlotte FC; I will sign that right now,” said Ramirez.

The Spanish tactician went on to stress that the main point of his previous comments was to show that MLS is already growing without the presence of the global superstar.

“Messi does not need to come here to see the change in this country; there are already so many young kids who aren’t choosing American football or basketball, they are choosing soccer. It’s not because of Messi,” Ramirez said.

“What I’m saying is the change is already happening in MLS, we had over 32,000 fans on Saturday, and we don’t have Messi or Cristiano (Ronaldo); we have a young team who is playing their hearts out for their club. We don’t have a big name here, and we had 32,000 fans. That is what I’m referring to,” said Ramirez.

PSG star Lionel Messi has been linked with a switch to MLS side Inter Miami

A few months ago, there were reports linking Messi with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami seen as the possible destination.

David Beckham, the owner of the MLS side, gave a diplomatic answer on the matter, saying that he has always wanted the best players in Miami.

"I’ve always said I want the best players at our club and playing in our shirt because there’s a certain expectation. Unfortunately, sometimes it can be a bad thing. But most of the time it’s a good thing. When I first started this project, people were saying “This guy is coming, that guy is coming, Ronaldo is coming, Messi’s coming."

With the Argentine star's PSG contract coming to an end in 2023, there is a chance that the global superstar could end up moving to the MLS before hanging up his boots.

The presence of the Barcelona legend will be a boost to the league as more eyeballs will be on their product.

