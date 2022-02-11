Lionel Messi rules out Barcelona return, set to still leave PSG as next destination becomes clearer - Reports

Lionel Messi could leave PSG soon, but he won't return to Barcelona. The Argentine ace, who ended his 17-year association with the club last summer, could be on his way to a new destination, according to El Nacional.

Things haven't gone smoothly for him in the French capital, but Messi has put up decent numbers across competitions for PSG. He has scored and assisted seven times apiece in 19 games across competitions. But he has largely struggled in Ligue 1 scoring only two of those goals in 13 games.

However, there have been reports that Messi is unhappy with life in Paris. He is also not impressed with local news outlet Les Parisiens consistently rating him lowly. Reports of the Argentine wanting a return to his boyhood club have been doing the rounds of late.

With former teammate Xavi at the Barcelona helm, it would have been easy for Messi to settle into his plans. The Argentine also stands to get a proper farewell from fans, something he didn't receive because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

However, Messi is aware of the problems his return could pose. First, a small part of the fanbase was upset over his exit, while the Argentine's relationship with president Joan Laporta had deteriorated. To avoid creating further issues, Messi feels his time with Barcelona is genuinely over, and he rules out returning to the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi seeking new challenge away from Europe

El Nacional's report states that Lionel Messi should see out his contract with PSG until 2023 before joining MLS side Inter Miami.

The David Beckham-owned team has been linked with the forward for quite some time. Messi has himself expressed interest in plying his trade in the United States in the past.

They're also rumored to have big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Luiz Suarez and Gerard Pique.

In April last year, Lionel Messi bought an entire floor of a luxurious condo building in Miami for a staggering $7.3 million, although he later put that up for sale. Reportedly, he also wants his children to learn English, while his wife Antonela Roccuzzo is planning to open up a business in the city.

Should the PSG star indeed join the club, that would realistically be the last move of his illustrious career.

