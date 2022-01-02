"I would like" - Lionel Messi's old MLS comments resurface amidst reported interest from Inter Miami

Major League Soccer club Inter Miami have been credited with an interest in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. The forward's old comments on the MLS have now resurfaced, adding fuel to talk of his move to the United States of America.

Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona, and joined PSG last summer. The Argentina international put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

While there are 18 more months remaining on his current deal with PSG, there have been suggestions that Messi could move to the MLS in 2023. It is said that the 34-year-old would be open to the idea of ending his illustrious career on the other side of the Atlantic.

David Beckham has set his sight on taking Messi to Inter Miami when the Argentinean's contract with PSG runs out. Many have tipped the attacker to sign for the Florida outfit before he calls time on his career.

As Messi continues to be linked with a move to Inter Miami, who are owned by Beckham, Spanish newspaper AS have dug out his old comments on the MLS. The PSG superstar previously expressed his desire to ply his trade in the United States, saying:

“I always had the desire of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, of living what that league (MLS) is; what life is like there. I would like (to play in the United States), later; if it happens or not, I don't know.”

Lionel Messi is on the wrong side of 30. However, the PSG superstar has shown no signs of slowing down, winning his seventh Ballon d'Or award last year.

While Messi has expressed his desire to play in the MLS, it remains to be seen if he'll make the move when his contract with PSG ends next summer.

Lionel Messi was linked with an MLS move before PSG transfer

Many believed MLS was an option for Lionel Messi when Barcelona announced that they would not extend his contract last summer. New York City FC were credited with an interest in the 34-year-old at the time.

Inter Miami were also said to be in the mix for the Argentina international last summer. However, the MLS clubs held no chance once PSG expressed their interest in landing the Copa America 2021 winner.

Messi has contributed 11 goals in 16 appearances across competitions for PSG. However, that tally includes only one strike in 11 league games, with his five other goals coming in as many games in the Champions League.

